WSX British GP 2023 Ken Roczen_Main_FIM_World_Supercross_Championship_Birmingham_07012023_Tyler_Tate_T_Squared_Media_House.jpg
Cade Clason, Preston Boespflug, Luca Dunka, and join Max Anstie as WSX Wildcard entries
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
2024 Skate America Results
FSKATE-US-ISU-GRAND-PRIX
'Skating saved me': Kévin Aymoz delivers emotional performance, reaction at Skate America

Top Clips

nbc_nas_dilloncrash_241020.jpg
Contact from Hemric sends Dillon into wall
nbc_pl_tactics_241020.jpg
Analyzing Jones’ winner for Liverpool v. Chelsea
GettyImages-2179790936_copy.jpg
Lowe Down: Liverpool made a statement v. Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Lilah Fear, Lewis Gibson end U.S. ice dance win streak at Skate America

  
Published October 20, 2024 04:06 PM

ALLEN, Texas — Brits Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson are the first non-Americans to win the Skate America ice dance title since 2008, stopping the U.S. streak at 15 consecutive titles.

Fear and Gibson, fourth at the last two world championships, led two-time world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates by 5.68 points after Saturday’s rhythm dance, where the Americans had a fall in their season debut.

Chock and Bates had the top free dance score Sunday, but the Brits held on to prevail by .75 of a point overall in the second-closest Skate America ice dance result since the 6.0 scoring system was replaced in 2004.

“It definitely feels great to feel like we’re on a good momentum already at the beginning of the season like this,” Gibson said on NBC Sports. “Fourth twice (at worlds), it’s hard, and it’s tough at the top, but I feel like we’ve made big improvements this summer.”

SKATE AMERICA: Results | Figure Skating Broadcast Schedule

Chock and Bates had won their previous eight competitions since the start of 2023 and were going for a record-tying fifth Skate America dance crown.

“This result won’t define our career, it won’t even define our season,” Bates said. “It’s just a start for us. We’re going to get back to work and be better next time.”

Starting in 2009, five different U.S. couples combined to win 15 Skate America dance titles in a row: Tanith White and Ben Agosto (in 2009), Meryl Davis and Charlie White (four times), Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani (two), Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue (four) and Chock and Bates (four).

While Fear and Gibson competed twice this season before Skate America, Chock and Bates were competing for the first time since March’s worlds. Both couples train at the Ice Dance Academy of Montreal.

“This is a great starting point for us leading into the rest of the season,” Chock said. “We obviously made a very costly error yesterday, but we’re so happy with our performance today.”

The season builds to December’s Grand Prix Final, where Chock and Bates could face world silver medalists Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada and world bronze medalists Charlène Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy.

Then the U.S. Championships in January. Chock and Bates could tie the record of six national titles in ice dance held by 2014 Olympic gold medalists Davis and White.

Then at worlds in March, Chock and Bates can break their tie with Davis and White for the most titles for an American couple.

