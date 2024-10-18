Maame Biney retires from short track speed skating

Maame Biney, the first Black woman to make a U.S. Olympic short track speed skating team, announced her retirement from the sport at age 24.

“After 19 amazing years in speedskating, I am officially announcing my retirement,” was posted on her social media. “I’m deeply grateful for the journey this sport has taken me on and the amazing people I’ve met along the way. Speedskating has provided me with once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, friendships I consider family, and most importantly growth within myself.

“From the beginning, my goal was always to bring happiness and serve as an inspiration to at least one person. I would like to believe that I’ve done that, and for me, that’s more valuable than anything. While I may not have accomplished everything I had set out to do in my career, the experiences, growth, and memories from the last two decades are something I wouldn’t trade for anything.”

Biney was born in Ghana and moved to the D.C. area at age 5. Soon after, her father, Kweku, saw a learn to skate sign and asked his daughter if she wanted to try it.

About 12 years later, Biney made her first Olympic team for the 2018 PyeongChang Games.

Her dad cheered while holding creative posters, including one that read, “Kick some hiney, Biney!” She also won back-to-back world junior titles in the 500m.

She made a second Olympic team in 2022, posting her best individual Olympic finish of ninth in the 1000m.

Biney last competed on the top level at the March 2023 World Championships. She struggled with knee problems for two years before getting surgery in January.