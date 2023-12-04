Mikaela Shiffrin extends podium streak, ties Ted Ligety record

Mikaela Shiffrin tied the American record for World Cup giant slalom podiums, placing third in snowy Tremblant, Quebec, for a second consecutive day on Sunday.

Italian Federica Brignone, who on Saturday became the oldest woman to win a World Cup GS at age 33, prevailed again Sunday, rallying from sixth place after the first run.

She edged Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami by 33 hundredths combining times from two runs. Shiffrin was 39 hundredths back for her fifth consecutive podium.

Deteriorating conditions under snowfall impacted the second run. The last five skiers, who were the five fastest in the first run, were 12th, 13th, 17th, 18th and 23rd in the second run. That included Shiffrin, who trailed Slovakian Petra Vlhova by five hundredths in the opening run.

“It was just terrible visibility,” Shiffrin said. “You could not see anything, but actually still fun to ski in a way. Sometimes a little bit wild.”

Vlhova ended up fifth after posting the 23rd-fastest second run of the 30 skiers.

“The visibility during second run for last racers was close to zero and dangerous,” a post on her social media read. “I believe if such conditions would be before the first run we wouldn’t even started. Those who follow my career know that I never do such a public statements and that throughout my career I’ve always respected all other athletes and I want to congratulate other girls for today’s result as they showed great performance but also it’s not up to us to decide whether we race or not.”

Shiffrin made her 41st World Cup GS podium, tying Ted Ligety’s American record. Her 21 World Cup GS wins are most among women and second in American history behind the retired Ligety’s 24.

Shiffrin owns more slalom wins (55) than any man or woman and last March broke Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark’s total Alpine World Cup wins record of 86. She now has 90.

Also Sunday, 22-year-old American A.J. Hurt finished a career-high ninth in her 56th World Cup start. Her previous best was 18th.

The women’s World Cup switches to downhills and super-Gs the next two weekends. Shiffrin plans to race in St. Moritz, Switzerland, from Friday through Sunday, while Dec. 16-17 in Val d’Isère, France, is to be decided.