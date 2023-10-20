Alpine skiing TV, live stream schedule for 2023-24 World Cup season

NBC Sports and Peacock combine to air live coverage of the 2023-24 Alpine skiing World Cup season, featuring Mikaela Shiffrin.

The season starts as usual with women’s and men’s giant slaloms in Sölden, Austria, on Oct. 28-29.

There will be four stops in the U.S.: Killington, Vermont (women, Nov. 25-26); Beaver Creek, Colorado (men, Dec. 1-3); Palisades Tahoe, California (men, Feb. 24-25) and Aspen, Colorado (men, March 2-3).

The season finishes at the World Cup Finals in Saalbach, Austria, from March 16-23.

Last season, Shiffrin broke Swede Ingemar Stenmark’s record for career World Cup wins, reaching 88 total.

This season, the 28-year-old can tie Austrian Annemarie Moser-Pröll’s female record six career World Cup overall titles. The overall standings are determined by a skier’s results across all disciplines over an entire season.

If Shiffrin matches last year’s race win total — 14 — she will eclipse 100 victories for her career.

The only Winter Olympic sport athlete to break 100 is Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjørgen, who won 114 individual World Cups in addition to her record 15 Winter Olympic medals.

On the men’s side, Swiss Marco Odermatt goes for a third consecutive World Cup overall title.

Odermatt, 26, had the best men’s season in history in 2022-23, winning a record-tying 13 times and breaking the men’s overall points record of 2,000 set by Austrian Hermann Maier in 1999-2000.

2023-24 Alpine Skiing World Cup Broadcast Schedule

Schedule will be added to as the season progresses.

