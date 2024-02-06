How to watch the 2024 Millrose Games

American Yared Nuguse could target the indoor mile world record at the Millrose Games, live Sunday from 1-3 p.m. ET on NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

The Millrose Games, the most prestigious annual international indoor track and field meet, is held at the Armory in Upper Manhattan.

Last year at Millrose, Nuguse ran the second-fastest indoor mile in history (3:47.38) and broke the American record.

Only Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha‘s world record of 3:47.01 from 2019 is faster.

Later in 2023, Nuguse broke the American record in the outdoor mile. He clocked 3:43.97 at September’s Prefontaine Classic, shattering Alan Webb’s record from 2007 by 2.94 seconds.

In between, Nuguse won his first U.S. title in the 1500m and placed fifth at the world championships in that event. He was the world’s third-fastest 1500m runner in 2023 behind Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Spain’s Mohamed Katir by best time for the year.

This year’s Millrose men’s mile field also includes 20-year-old Hobbs Kessler, who last Sunday won the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 1500m in 3:33.66 to become the third-fastest American in history indoors behind Nuguse and Bernard Lagat.

Full Millrose start lists are here.

In other events, Elle St. Pierre, the top American in the women’s 1500m at the Tokyo Olympics (10th place), is in the women’s mile field. St. Pierre is back this season after childbirth last March. The field also includes Olympic silver medalist Laura Muir of Great Britain.

In the 60m sprints, 2019 World 100m champion Christian Coleman takes on Olympic 200m gold medalist Andre De Grasse of Canada. Note that Noah Lyles, who is not in the Millrose field, ran 6.44 seconds to win last Sunday’s New Balance meet.

The women’s 60m features Julien Alfred of St. Lucia, who was fifth in the 100m at last August’s world outdoor championships. The American contingent includes Tamari Davis (ninth in the 100m at worlds), Tamara Clark (sixth in the 200m at 2022 Worlds) and 2016 Olympian English Gardner.

Americans are preparing for the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships next week in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where spots are at stake for March’s world indoor championships in Glasgow, Scotland.