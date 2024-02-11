World records, American mile record fall at Millrose Games

Bahamian Devynne Charlton (60m hurdles) and Brit Josh Kerr (two miles) each broke an indoor world record, while Elle St. Pierre lowered her American record in the indoor mile at the Millrose Games on Sunday.

Charlton clocked 7.67 seconds at the New York City meet, taking one hundredth off Swede Susanna Kallur’s world record from 2008.

Charlton, a 28-year-old Purdue grad, was fourth in the 100m hurdles at last August’s world outdoor championships.

“It was a really disappointing feeling,” she said of the world championships result. “One of the first things I said to my coach when I went back to the warm-up area was, ‘Now I have to break the world record indoor.’ It’s been a goal for a while.”

MILLROSE GAMES: Full Results

The world 1500m champion Kerr shattered countryman Mo Farah’s world record over two miles, recording 8:00.67. Farah ran 8:03.40 in 2015.

Grant Fisher followed Kerr in 8:03.62 to break Galen Rupp’s American record of 8:07.41 from 2014.

St. Pierre lowered her American record in the indoor mile from 4:16.85 to 4:16.41. It was six hundredths off Nikki Hiltz’s outdoor American record set last July 21.

St. Pierre, the top American in the women’s 1500m at the Tokyo Olympics (10th place), is back this season after childbirth last March.

Alicia Monson took third in the women’s two mile and broke the American record by clocking 9:09.70. She took down St. Pierre’s record of 9:10.28 from 2021.

Fisher and Monson are both American record holders outdoors in the 5000m and 10,000m, which are Olympic distances unlike the two mile.

American Yared Nuguse won the men’s mile in 3:47.83, one year after running the second-fastest indoor mile in history at Millrose (3:47.38).

American Christian Coleman won the men’s 60m in 6.51 seconds. Coleman owns the world record of 6.34 from 2018.

Coleman appears headed for a showdown with Noah Lyles at next week’s USA Track and Field Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Lyles, the world 100m champion, is the world’s fastest man this year in the 60m — 6.44 seconds from last Sunday’s New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.

USATF Indoors air Saturday from 4-6 p.m. ET on NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.