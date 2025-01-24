 Skip navigation
Scotty James wins X Games snowboard halfpipe, enters Shaun White territory

  
January 24, 2025

Australian Scotty James won his seventh Winter X Games snowboard halfpipe title, moving one shy of Shaun White’s record.

James, a 30-year-old with Olympic silver and bronze medals, landed the first triple cork 1440 in the competition’s history in Thursday night’s final. Triple corks have been landed at other contests, including the 2022 Olympics.

James won with a 96.33-point run, edging Japan’s Yuto Totsuka (93.66) and Ayumu Hirano (92.33). Totsuka and the Olympic gold medalist Hirano are the only men other than James to win the X Games over the last nine editions.

James’ 10 X Games Aspen medals of any color tie White’s men’s record tally for the halfpipe.

“I have a little boy in the mix that has given me so much perspective, and I’m also snowboarding more than ever,” James, who in October announced the arrival of son Leo, said, according to a press release.

James is now coached by Ross Powers, according to the X Games broadcast. Powers preceded White as Olympic men’s halfpipe gold medalist in 2002, leading a U.S. medal sweep.

Earlier Thursday, Austrian Anna Gasser added her second X Games Aspen big air title — and first since 2018 — to her two Olympic gold medals in the event. She landed a cab triple cork 1260 truckdriver grab.

“I had a couple really rough years at X Games, especially last year,” Gasser said, according to a press release. “It mentally took me a couple months to recover. I’m in disbelief, I’m so happy.”

Gasser, 33, reportedly said in April that the 2026 Milan Cortina Games will be her last Olympics.

The X Games continue Friday with events including Olympic champion Eileen Gu in ski halfpipe.

