Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles follow world titles with Zurich Diamond League victories

  
Published August 31, 2023 03:46 PM
Richardson wins 100m at Zurich Diamond League
August 31, 2023 02:27 PM
Sha’Carri Richardson backed up her 100m World Title by taking down a deep field for gold at the Zurich Diamond League.

Sha’Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles each won a sprint at a Diamond League meet in Zurich on Thursday, five days after their last races at the world championships.

Richardson, the world 100m champion, earned her third Diamond League win at the distance this year.

She ran 10.88 seconds into a .2 meter/second headwind, distancing Jamaicans Natasha Morrison and Elaine Thompson-Herah, the two-time Olympic 100m gold medalist, who both ran 11.00.

Lyles, who bagged 100m, 200m and 4x100m golds at worlds, won the 200m in Zurich in 19.80. He beat a field that included world silver medalist Erriyon Knighton (second in 19.87) and Olympic gold and silver medalists Andre De Grasse and Kenny Bednarek.

Full Zurich results are here.

The Diamond League moves to Xiamen, China, for a meet on Saturday, live on Peacock at 7 a.m. ET. Grant Holloway, who just won a third consecutive world title in the 110m hurdles, is set for a rematch with last week’s silver and bronze medalists.

Also Thursday, American Yared Nuguse overtook world champion Josh Kerr of Great Britain with a final lunge to take the 1500m by two hundredths in 3:30.49.

Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands handed Norwegian Karsten Warholm his third 400m hurdles defeat since September 2018. McMaster, who took silver to Warholm at worlds, clocked 47.27 seconds, three hundredths better than Warholm. Warholm, the world record holder at 45.94, still has the world’s best time of 2023 of 46.51.

Mondo Duplantis won the pole vault with a 6-meter clearance, then took three unsuccessful tries at breaking the world record for a seventh time. Duplantis has taken 12 attempts at that height — 6.23 meters — this year.

On Wednesday in Zurich, Australian Nina Kennedy outdueled American Katie Moon in a rematch of the pole vault at worlds, where they agreed to share the title rather than contest a tiebreaking jump-off.

Kennedy cleared 4.91 meters on Wednesday, best in the world this year, inside a train station.