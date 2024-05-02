Refugee Olympic Team for Paris Games announced with 36 athletes

The Refugee Olympic Team for the 2024 Paris Games includes a record 36 athletes from 11 different countries across 12 sports.

The full athlete roster is here and represents more than 100 million displaced people from around the world.

The team composition was based on criteria including each athlete’s performances, their refugee status as verified by the United Nations Refugee Agency, a balanced representation of sport and gender and a spread of countries of origin.

For the first time, the Refugee Olympic Team will compete under its own emblem.

The Refugee Olympic Team was created starting with the 2016 Rio Games to “act as a symbol of hope for refugees worldwide and bring global attention to the magnitude of the refugee crisis when they take part in the Olympic Games,” according to the IOC at the time.

Starting with Rio in 2016, National Olympic Committees around the world were asked to identify any refugee athletes with the potential to qualify for the Games. Those athletes could receive funding from the Olympic Solidarity program.

In 2016, 10 athletes competed on the Olympic Refugee Team, including five from South Sudan.

At the Tokyo Games, the team included 29 athletes with the most coming from Syria (nine).

The Paris Olympics open July 26.

2024 Refugee Olympic Team

• Farida Abaroge, track and field (1500m)

• Omid Ahmadisafa, boxing (-51kg)

• Yahya Al Ghotany, taekwondo (-68kg)

• Mohammad Amin Alsalami, track and field (long jump)

• Amir Ansari, cycling (time trial)

• Sibghatullah Arab, judo (mixed team & -81kg)

• Matin Balsini, swimming (200m butterfly)

• Mahboubeh Barbari Zharfi, judo (mixed team & +78kg)

• Edilio Francisco Centeno Nieves, shooting (10m air pistol)

• Muna Dahouk, judo (mixed team & -57kg)

• Jamal Abdelmaji Eisa Mohammed, track and field (10,000m)

• Saeid Fazloula, canoe (K-1 1000m)

• Tachlowini Gabriyesos, track and field (marathon)

• Eyeru Gebru, cycling (road race)

• Yekta Jamali Galeh, weightlifting (-81kg)

• Fernando Dayan Jorge Enriquez, canoe (C-1 1000m)

• Dorian Keletela, track and field (100m)

• Adnan Khankan, judo (mixed team & -100kg)

• Perina Lokure, track and field (800m)

• Iman Mahdavi, wrestling (freestyle -74kg)

• Farzad Mansouri, taekwondo (-80kg)

• Alaa Maso, swimming (50m freestyle)

• Kasra Mehdipournejad, taekwondo (+80kg)

• Cindy Ngamba, boxing (-75kg)

• Dina Pouryounes Langeroudi, taekwondo (-49kg)

• Mohammad Rashnonezhad, judo (mixed team & -60kg)

• Amir Rezanejad, canoe (canoe slalom)

• Ramiro Mora Romero, weightlifting (-102kg)

• Nigara Shaheen, judo (mixed team & -63kg)

• Luna Solomon, shooting (10m air rifle)

• Saman Soltani, canoe (K-1 500m)

• Musa Suliman, track and field (800m)

• Manizha Talash, breaking

• Hadi Tiranvalipour, taekwondo (-58kg)

• Jamal Valizadeh, wrestling (Greco-Roman -60kg)

• Dorsa Yavarivafa, badminton (singles)