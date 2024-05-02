 Skip navigation
Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Olympic figure skating gold medalist Sjoukje Dijkstra dies at 82

  
Published May 2, 2024 02:25 PM
Sjoukje Dijkstra

Die niederländische Eiskunstläuferin Sjoukje Dijkstra (M) holte bei den Europäischen Eiskunstlaufmeisterschaften am 29. Februar 1964 in der Dortmunder Westfalenhalle ihren dritten Weltmeistertitel in Folge. Den Titel der Europameisterin hatte sie von 1960-1964 inne, 1962-1964 auch den der Weltmeisterin. Der Höhepunkt ihrer Eiskunstlaufkarriere war der Sieg bei den Olympischen Winterspielen 1964 in Innsbruck. Sjoukje Dijkstra wurde am 28. Januar 1942 in Amsterdam geboren. (Photo by Hub/picture alliance via Getty Images)

picture alliance via Getty Images

Sjoukje Dijkstra of the Netherlands, who won the 1964 Olympic women’s singles figure skating title and three world championships, has died at age 82, according to the Dutch National Olympic Committee.

“Sjoukje Dijkstra was a figure skating legend,” committee chairwoman Anneke van Zanen-Nieberg said in a statement, translated from the original Dutch. “An icon, there is no other word. With her death, an era really comes to an end.”

Dijkstra started skating at age 6 and placed fourth at the Dutch Championships in 1953 at age 10, according to the International Olympic Committee.

She made her Olympic debut in 1956, placing 12th at age 14, and then in 1959 won the first of five consecutive world championships medals.

She took silver behind American Carol Heiss at the 1960 Winter Games, then rattled off three consecutive world titles from 1962-64.

Her Olympic gold in Innsbruck, Austria, in 1964, was the first for any Winter Olympian from the Netherlands and came with the Dutch royal family in attendance.

Dijkstra remains the lone Dutch figure skater to win an Olympic title.