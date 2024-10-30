Shaun White, Nina Dobrev announce engagement

Three-time Olympic snowboarding gold medalist Shaun White and award-winning actress Nina Dobrev have announced their engagement.

White and Dobrev shared images Wednesday of White proposing.

“RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé,” Dobrev posted.

White, 38, and Dobrev, 35, began dating more than four years ago.

White won Olympic halfpipe gold in 2006, 2010 and 2018, then announced before the 2022 Beijing Games that he would retire after his fifth Olympics. He placed fourth in his last contest.

Dobrev’s acting work included a long-running role on “The Vampire Diaries.”

White and Dobrev attended Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles two days after the 2022 Olympic halfpipe final. They were also at the 2024 Paris Games.