2024 Skate Canada: How to watch, TV/live stream info, schedule

Ilia Malinin goes for back-to-back Grand Prix wins as the figure skating season continues with Skate Canada, live on Peacock from Friday through Sunday.

Malinin, the 19-year-old world champion from Virginia, is coming off a third consecutive title at Skate America, which opened the six-event Grand Prix Series that leads up to December’s Grand Prix Final.

Malinin can qualify for the Grand Prix Final, which takes the top six per discipline from the series, with a podium finish at Skate Canada in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The Grand Prix Final is often a preview of the following March’s world championships.

Malinin’s competition at Skate Canada includes countryman Jason Brown, who was fifth at the last two world championships, and South Korean Cha Jun-Hwan, the 2023 World silver medalist.

Skate Canada also features the reigning world champions in women’s singles (Kaori Sakamoto of Japan) and pairs (Canadians Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps).

Two-time U.S. champion Alysa Liu competes on the Grand Prix for the first time since retiring after the 2021-22 season. Liu, 19, returned to full competition two weeks ago, winning a lower-level event with a total score that would have placed fifth at Skate America.

2024 Skate Canada Broadcast Schedule

Day Event Time (ET) Platform Friday Pairs’ Short 4:55 p.m. Peacock Women’s Short 6:20 p.m Peacock Saturday Rhythm Dance 12:10 p.m. Peacock Men’s Short 1:50 p.m. Peacock Pairs’ Free 4:30 p.m. Peacock Women’s Free 6:05 p.m. Peacock Sunday Men’s Free 10:30 a.m. Peacock Highlights 12-2 p.m. NBC | Peacock Free Dance 12:35 p.m. Peacock