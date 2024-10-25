 Skip navigation
NFL: Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers
Packers vs. Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats
AUTO: OCT 19 NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
“You gotta be … kidding me!” Christopher Bell discusses pain of losing in Las Vegas
Homestead Xfinity Series starting lineup: Chandler Smith wins pole
Homestead Xfinity Series starting lineup: Chandler Smith wins pole

nbc_pl_update_241025.jpg
PL Update: Wood leads Forest past Leicester City
Lamb motivated by outside noise with Cowboys
Lamb motivated by outside noise with Cowboys
nbc_nas_miamiqual_241025.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Miami

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
NFL: Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers
Packers vs. Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats
AUTO: OCT 19 NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
“You gotta be … kidding me!” Christopher Bell discusses pain of losing in Las Vegas
NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 - Practice
Homestead Xfinity Series starting lineup: Chandler Smith wins pole

nbc_pl_update_241025.jpg
PL Update: Wood leads Forest past Leicester City
nbc_fnia_differenceclip_241025.jpg
Lamb motivated by outside noise with Cowboys
nbc_nas_miamiqual_241025.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Miami

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Skate Canada: Kaori Sakamoto tops short program; Alysa Liu makes Grand Prix return

  
Published October 25, 2024 07:54 PM

Three-time world champion Kaori Sakamoto of Japan leads after the short program in her Grand Prix season debut at Skate Canada.

Sakamoto, the first woman to win three consecutive world titles since American Peggy Fleming from 1966-68, had three clean jumping passes, including a triple flip-triple toe loop combination.

She tallied 74.97 points in Halifax, taking a 7.29-point lead over American Alysa Liu going into Saturday’s free skate (live on Peacock).

Sakamoto, 24, won all six of her international competitions last season. She placed third in a lower-level event in Italy last month to open her 2024-25 season.

SKATE CANADA: Broadcast Schedule

Liu, a two-time U.S. champion, skated her first Grand Prix program in three years. She retired after winning bronze at the March 2022 World Championships.

Earlier Friday, world champions Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps of Canada topped the pairs’ short program with 73.23 points.

Stellato-Dudek, a 41-year-old who won the 2000 World junior silver medal in singles for the U.S., and Deschamps are going for a repeat Skate Canada title.

Germans Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel, who were fifth at worlds, are 8.41 points behind going into Saturday’s free skate.

Americans Emily Chan and Spencer Howe are in fifth place in their first Grand Prix in two years. Chan and Howe, who were fifth at the 2023 Worlds, missed the Grand Prix season last year due to Howe’s shoulder surgery.

On Saturday, world champion Ilia Malinin headlines the men’s short program, six days after winning a third consecutive Skate America title.

The six-event Grand Prix Series, which began with Skate America, leads up to December’s Grand Prix Final. The Final features the top six per discipline from the series, where the top skaters are scattered and compete in two of the six competitions.

The Grand Prix Final is often a preview of the world championships the following March.

2024 Skate Canada Results

Women’s Short Program
1. Kaori Sakamoto (JPN) — 74.97
2. Alysa Liu (USA) — 67.68
3. Kimmy Repond (SUI) — 66.94
4. Hana Yoshida (JPN) — 65.32
5. Madeline Schizas (CAN) -- 65.28
6. Elyce-Lin Gracey (USA) -- 58.64
7. Kaiya Ruiter (CAN) -- 57.66
8. Kim Ye-Lim (KOR) -- 56.12
9. Sara-Maude Dupuis (CAN) -- 54.15
10. Rino Matsuike (JPN) -- 52.31
11. Wi Seo-Yeong (KOR) -- 47.86
12. Ekaterina Kurakova (POL) — 47.31

Pairs’ Short Program
1. Deanna Stellato-Dudek/Maxime Deschamps (CAN) — 73.23
2. Annika Hocke/Robert Kunkel (GER) — 64.82
3. Anastasia Golubeva/Hektor Giotopoulos Moore (AUS) — 64.81
4. Ekaterina Geynish/Dmitrii Chigirev — 63.53
5. Emily Chan/Spencer Howe (USA) — 61.04
6. Ioulia Chtchetinina/Michal Wozniak (POL) — 60.87
7. Daria Danilova/Michel Tsiba (NED) — 58.78
8. Kelly Ann Laurin/Loucas Ethier (CAN) -- 52.16

Alysa Liu
How Alysa Liu rediscovered figure skating and came out of retirement
Alysa Liu returns to top-level figure skating competition this month after a two-year retirement.