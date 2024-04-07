 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Valero Texas Open - Previews
PGA Tour set to outline increased tournament fees to help fund rising purses
Connecticut v Iowa
South Carolina vs Iowa 55-46 LIVE: Score, game news, stats, highlights for 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_updated_240407.jpg
PL Update: Man United, Liverpool share the spoils
nbc_pl_postgamereacs_240407.jpg
Main takeaways from PL Fan Fest in Nashville
nbc_pl_totnotlites_240407.jpg
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Forest Matchweek 32

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Valero Texas Open - Previews
PGA Tour set to outline increased tournament fees to help fund rising purses
Connecticut v Iowa
South Carolina vs Iowa 55-46 LIVE: Score, game news, stats, highlights for 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_updated_240407.jpg
PL Update: Man United, Liverpool share the spoils
nbc_pl_postgamereacs_240407.jpg
Main takeaways from PL Fan Fest in Nashville
nbc_pl_totnotlites_240407.jpg
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Forest Matchweek 32

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matt Richards, Duncan Scott hold off Olympic champ Tom Dean at British swim trials

  
Published April 7, 2024 04:20 PM

World champion Matt Richards and Olympic silver medalist Duncan Scott went one-two in the 200m freestyle at the British Olympic Trials, likely denying Tokyo gold medalist Tom Dean a chance to defend his title in Paris.

Richards, who won last year’s world title at age 20, prevailed Sunday in 1 minute, 44.69 seconds.

He was followed by Scott in 1:44.75. Dean took third 1:45.09.

Richards and Scott are in line to swim the individual 200m free in Paris, while Dean can join them in the 4x200m free relay, where the Brits are also defending gold medalists, plus won last year’s world title.

Dean can still swim an individual event in Paris, having made the team in the 200m individual medley behind Scott.

No man or woman has ever repeated as Olympic gold medalist in the 200m free.

The rest of Britain’s biggest stars all made the Olympic team at trials, including two-time gold medalist Adam Peaty in the 100m breaststroke.