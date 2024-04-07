Matt Richards, Duncan Scott hold off Olympic champ Tom Dean at British swim trials

World champion Matt Richards and Olympic silver medalist Duncan Scott went one-two in the 200m freestyle at the British Olympic Trials, likely denying Tokyo gold medalist Tom Dean a chance to defend his title in Paris.

Richards, who won last year’s world title at age 20, prevailed Sunday in 1 minute, 44.69 seconds.

He was followed by Scott in 1:44.75. Dean took third 1:45.09.

Richards and Scott are in line to swim the individual 200m free in Paris, while Dean can join them in the 4x200m free relay, where the Brits are also defending gold medalists, plus won last year’s world title.

Dean can still swim an individual event in Paris, having made the team in the 200m individual medley behind Scott.

No man or woman has ever repeated as Olympic gold medalist in the 200m free.

The rest of Britain’s biggest stars all made the Olympic team at trials, including two-time gold medalist Adam Peaty in the 100m breaststroke.