QB Cam Ward rips the Swamp following No. 19 Miami’s 41-17 victory and offers advice to Florida fans

After picking apart Florida, Cam Ward took aim at its frustrated fanbase.

The Miami quarterback ripped the Swamp for not being as loud as former Pac-12 heavyweights USC, Oregon and Washington. He also sent a memo to Florida fans who seemingly saved their cheers for inopportune times.

“Advice to the fans: If you’re going to be loud, you have to be loud when we’re huddling,” Ward said following No. 19 Miami’s 41-17 victory at Florida Field. “You can’t just be loud once we break the huddle. By that time, it’s no point. We hear the play and we’ve communicated already.”

It was fantastic trolling for the former Incarnate Word and Washington State starter who was making his debut against the Southeastern Conference, the league he wanted to play for when he was in high school.

It also surely endured him with Miami fans who have long hated the Gators.

“I played at USC. USC wasn’t packed, but it was louder than this,” Ward said. “I played at Oregon and it was louder than this. The Pac-12 gets misspoken for. The Pac-12, that’s where I believe real football is played. ... Washington was one of the loudest environments I’ve played (in).”

Ward completed 26 of 35 passes for 385 yards, with three touchdowns and an interception. He led the Hurricanes to six scores on their first eight possessions as well as a 38-10 lead midway through the third quarter that sent the Florida faithful scrambling for the exits.

“Yeah, he’s not bad,” Miami coach Mario Cristobal quipped. “Special, special guy. All the stuff you guys were probably wondering during camp – ‘Man, they talk a lot about Cam Ward; is he really that good?’ – man, he’s just scratching the surface.”