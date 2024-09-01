LSU vs. USC Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 31

Despite the fact that both LSU and USC are replacing Heisman Trophy winners this fall, the expectation is for Points! Points! Points! in one of the marquee matchups of Week 1 in college football. The new kids on the block, Miller Moss (USC) and Garrett Nussmeier (LSU), have each proven late last season they know how to move the chains and light up the scoreboard.

In 2023, LSU’s offense was prolific. Led by Heisman-winner Jayden Daniels, the Tigers led the nation in scoring. Their issue was on defense where they ranked a dismal 82nd in points allowed. Enter new defensive coordinator Blake Baker.

Since his arrival in SoCal two seasons ago, Lincoln Riley has enjoyed mad success with the Trojans’ offense. The Trojans’ defense, though, has been nothing but maddening the past couple of years. Enter new defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn.

The expectation is each defense will be better as the season unfolds, but the true need is for immediate improvement simply because the opposing offenses demand it Sunday Night in Vegas.

Game details & how to watch LSU vs. USC

● Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024

● Time: 7:30PM EST

● Site: Allegiant Stadium

● City: Las Vegas, NV

● TV/Streaming: ABC

Game odds for LSU vs. USC

● Moneyline : LSU (-190), USC (+160)

● Spread : Tigers -4.5

● Total : 64.5

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) expects big things from USC’s Miller Moss

“Goodbye Caleb Williams, hello Miller Moss. LSU was gashed through the air last season, and even with a new defensive coordinator, I expect much of the same in this game. Lincoln Riley will make life easy for Moss to be productive. I like Miller Moss Over 288.5 Passing Yards (-114).”

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) expects points from LSU

“USC permitted 34 or more points in 8 out of 13 games last season and that is a number the LSU Tigers can hit in the season opener. I predict Garrett Nussmeier and the LSU offense will be one of the five best units in college football this season and that starts with a 40-burger versus USC. I’ll take LSU’s Team Total OVER 34.5.”

Names to Know for LSU and USC

○ LSU: QB Garrett Nussmeier – the MVP in LSU’s win in the ReliaQuest Bowl in which he threw for 295 yards and 3 TDs, Nussmeier takes the reigns from Heisman Trophy -winner Jayden Daniels

○ LSU: WR CJ Daniels – transfer from Liberty caught 55 passes in 2023 for 1,067 yards and 10 TDs in 2023

○ USC: QB Miller Moss – signal-caller took over the Trojans with the departure of Caleb Williams to the NFL. All he did was throw for 6 TDs in the Holiday Bowl.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of the Tigers vs. the Trojans

● LSU returns 4 starters across their offensive line

● QBs Moss and Nussmeier each received his first career start in bowls last season — and shined. Moss passed for 372 yards and six touchdowns and Nussmeier threw for 395 yards and three TDs to lead their teams to victories.

● LSU ranked 108th in the nation defensively last season, allowing 416.6 yards per game

