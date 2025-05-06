Watch Now
What led to Morikawa's split with caddie Jakovac?
Todd Lewis reports on Collin Morikawa's decision to split with caddie J.J. Jakovac and what the addition of Joe Greiner on the bag means for his outlook.
Higgo ‘excited’ to play against PGA Tour’s best
Take a look at the Aon Next 10 and Swing 5, headlined by Garrick Higgo, who chatted with Todd Lewis about his momentum heading into the PGA Tour's Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club.
14-year-old in final stage of U.S. Open qualifying
14-year-old Raymond ReBell joins Golf Today to discuss the playoff win that pushed him into final qualifying for the U.S. Open, breaking down his emotions and his attitude heading into the last stage.
How Wie West measures success as tournament host
Michelle Wie West joins Golf Today to discuss her vision for the Mizuho Americas Open and the difficulty of replicating the feeling of elite competition.
Bradley aims to bring unity with Ryder Cup dinner
Todd Lewis joins Golf Today to discuss U.S. captain Keegan Bradley hosting a dinner for prospective Ryder Cup members, including LIV players Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.
Philadelphia Cricket Club a ‘trip back in time’
Todd Lewis chats with Maverick McNealy and Lucas Glover about the "old school" nature of Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Golf Course, questioning if the course will lead to low scores.
Champions Tour pres: We’ll be ready if Tiger joins
As president of the PGA Tour Champions, Miller Brady gets the question all the time: Will Tiger Woods join? Brady isn't sure -- but he is sure the tour will be ready for it if he does.
Ryu gets ‘shot of confidence’ with bounceback win
Beth Ann Nichols and Grant Boone join Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch in praising Black Desert Championship winner Haeran Ryu, before discussing pace of play on the LPGA Tour, Rose Zhang and Nelly Korda.
Roundtable: Pace, Trump’s Open wish, grilling Lav
Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard continue their Golf Today roundtable to talk stroke penalties over rangefinder snafus, future venues (including Trump Turnberry) and more, before the guys grill Lavner on his schedule takes.
Roundtable: Scottie rout, Bryson wins, Spieth PGA?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch to chat Scottie Scheffler's historic rout in Texas, Bryson DeChambeau getting his first LIV win and Jordan Spieth's upward trend as the PGA Championship nears.