USA Bobsled/Skeleton to host recruitment combine Aug. 17 at Utah Olympic Oval

USA Bobsled/Skeleton will host a recruitment combine on Aug. 17 at the Utah Olympic Oval as it seeks athletes to join the program.

The oval in Kearns, Utah, is an indoor arena that will be the speed skating venue for the 2034 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics.

The top three participants will then be flown to Lake Placid, New York, for a rookie camp.

More information on the combine and registration process is here.

USA Bobsled/Skeleton is looking for athletes from speed and power sports — including football, track and field and soccer — who have the potential to push a bobsled or skeleton sled down an icy track at high speeds.

No prior experience in bobsled or skeleton is required. All training will be provided.

USA Bobsled/Skeleton has a tradition of finding athletes from other sports to eventually become Olympic and world championships medalists.

Elana Meyers Taylor, who owns the female bobsled record of five career Olympic medals, converted to bobsled after playing softball at George Washington University from 2003-06.

Other recent USA Bobsled/Skeleton Olympians came from the heptathlon (skeleton slider Kelly Curtis), football (former University of Michigan running back Sam McGuffie, among others, in bobsled) and bodybuilding (bobsledder Hakeem Abdul-Saboor).

Josh Williamson, a former Mercer University lacrosse player, got into bobsled by winning Team USA’s “Scouting Camp: The Next Olympic Hopeful” in 2017, an event that sought to identify prospects across several Olympic sports. He then made the 2022 Olympic team.

Even Summer Olympians have converted to bobsled, including track stars Lauryn Williams and Lolo Jones. Williams made the Winter Olympic team in 2014, and won a silver medal, in her first season as a competitive bobsledder.