 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
MotoAmerica Talen Cup KTM bike.JPG
MotoGP adds a new rung to the ladder with the MotoAmerica Talent Cup
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
trophy_1920_memorial22_nicklaus.jpg
Memorial Tournament no longer week before U.S. Open

Top Clips

nbc_horse_ra_615race_240618.jpg
Bellocio powers to Copper Horse Handicap win
nbc_smx_mitchpaytonintv_240618.jpg
Payton unpacks Pro Circuit’s journey to 300 wins
nbc_horse_ra_540race_240618.jpg
Israr claims victory in Wolferton Stakes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
MotoAmerica Talen Cup KTM bike.JPG
MotoGP adds a new rung to the ladder with the MotoAmerica Talent Cup
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
trophy_1920_memorial22_nicklaus.jpg
Memorial Tournament no longer week before U.S. Open

Top Clips

nbc_horse_ra_615race_240618.jpg
Bellocio powers to Copper Horse Handicap win
nbc_smx_mitchpaytonintv_240618.jpg
Payton unpacks Pro Circuit’s journey to 300 wins
nbc_horse_ra_540race_240618.jpg
Israr claims victory in Wolferton Stakes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

U.S. Olympic men’s water polo roster announced for Paris Games

  
Published June 18, 2024 02:19 PM

The 13-player U.S. Olympic men’s water polo roster was announced Tuesday, a team that seeks its first medal since 2008.

Alex Bowen, who led the 2022 World Championship with 21 goals, captain Ben Hallock, Alex Obert and Luca Cupido go to their third Olympics.

Tokyo Olympians also return: Hannes Daube (an all-tournament player at the 2023 Worlds), Drew Holland (starting goalkeeper in Tokyo), Johnny Hooper, Max Irving, Marko Vavic and Dylan Woodhead.

The first-time Olympians are brothers Chase Dodd and Ryder Dodd and goalkeeper Adrian Weinberg (started the U.S.’ playoff game at February 2024 Worlds).

The Dodds will be the first brothers on the same U.S. Olympic water polo team since 1988 (Jeff and Peter Campbell), according to Bill Mallon of the OlyMADMen.

Ryder Dodd, 18, will be the youngest U.S. Olympic men’s water polo player since 1964, according to the OlyMADMen.

At the Tokyo Games, the U.S. fell in the quarterfinals to Spain. The U.S. last won an Olympic men’s water polo medal in 2008 (silver).

The U.S. placed ninth at the most recent world championship in February. It last made the semifinals at worlds in 2009.

The Olympic men’s water polo tournament in Paris runs from July 28 to Aug. 11.

The U.S. women’s water polo roster was previously announced. The U.S. women can become the first team to win four consecutive Olympic water polo titles for men or women.