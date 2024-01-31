U.S. blanks Czechia for Youth Olympic men’s hockey gold

The U.S. men’s hockey team saved its best for last at the Youth Olympics, blanking Czechia 4-0 in the gold-medal game in South Korea.

The Americans won the Youth Olympic title for the second time in the four editions of the quadrennial Games, which debuted in 2012. They also won in 2016.

Mikey Berchild scored two goals, and JP Hurlbert and Zane Torre each added one. Xavier Wendt stopped all 29 shots from Czechia (formerly called the Czech Republic).

The U.S.’ previous three games all went to shootouts, including a 6-5 win over rival Canada in Tuesday’s semifinals and a 6-5 defeat to Czechia in group play.

Also Wednesday, Sweden beat Japan 4-0 in the women’s final for its third Youth Olympic gold in the event.

Hockey at the Youth Olympics is played by U16 teams.