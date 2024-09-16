Watch Ace’s A’Ja Wilson become first player in WNBA history to reach 1000 points in a season

A’Ja Wilson’s historic season just keeps reaching new heights.

A week after she set the WNBA single-season scoring record — however short-lived it may be — Wilson became the first player ever to reach 1,000 points scored in a WNBA season.

The shot for point number 1,000 on the szn x A'ja Wilson 📽️#Phantomcam pic.twitter.com/xd8xOV3CtZ — WNBA (@WNBA) September 16, 2024

A'ja Wilson is the only player in WNBA history to score 1,000 points in a single season #WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/09AV275T11 — WNBA (@WNBA) September 15, 2024

Bam! The record came on a night Wilson scored 29 points, helping lead Las Vegas to an important win over the Connecticut Sun.

Wilson dominated with 29 PTS, 9 REB and a win over the Sun 🙌#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/plpgME1ig4 — WNBA (@WNBA) September 16, 2024

This milestone is possible because the WNBA expanded its schedule from 34 to 40 games a season ago. However, that’s not why Wilson now owns the record for most points in a season: Diana Taurasi used to hold that at 860 points, but through 34 games this season Wilson had 929 points.

Wilson is clear and away the best player in the league and on her way to a third MVP award. Wilson entered the game leading the WNBA in scoring at 27 points a game and is second in rebounding (to Angel Reese) with 12.1 rebounds a night. During the season she took a break to lead Team USA to gold at the Paris Olympics averaging 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds a game, both leading Team USA.