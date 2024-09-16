Watch Ace’s A’Ja Wilson become first player in WNBA history to reach 1000 points in a season

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload//f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/uinowjii8nhgemrdbdk4
Rivals Roundtable: Most intriguing weekend visits
  • Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan, Rivals.com
    ,
LIV Golf: Greenbrier - Day 1
LIV Golf relegates five players, but will Bubba Watson keep his spot?
Tennis: US Open
Former No. 1 Naomi Osaka announces split from coach Wim Fissette

Top Clips

nbc_snf_chihou_herberttd_240915.jpg
Herbert plunges into end zone for first Bears TD
nbc_golf_procorechampfinal_240915.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Procore Championship, Round 4
nbc_snf_chivshou_collinstdq1_240915.jpg
Collins motors into end zone for Texans lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload//f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/uinowjii8nhgemrdbdk4
Rivals Roundtable: Most intriguing weekend visits
  • Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan, Rivals.com
    ,
LIV Golf: Greenbrier - Day 1
LIV Golf relegates five players, but will Bubba Watson keep his spot?
Tennis: US Open
Former No. 1 Naomi Osaka announces split from coach Wim Fissette

Top Clips

nbc_snf_chihou_herberttd_240915.jpg
Herbert plunges into end zone for first Bears TD
nbc_golf_procorechampfinal_240915.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Procore Championship, Round 4
nbc_snf_chivshou_collinstdq1_240915.jpg
Collins motors into end zone for Texans lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Ace’s A’Ja Wilson become first player in WNBA history to reach 1000 points in a season

  
Published September 15, 2024 09:23 PM

A’Ja Wilson’s historic season just keeps reaching new heights.

A week after she set the WNBA single-season scoring recordhowever short-lived it may be — Wilson became the first player ever to reach 1,000 points scored in a WNBA season.

Bam! The record came on a night Wilson scored 29 points, helping lead Las Vegas to an important win over the Connecticut Sun.

This milestone is possible because the WNBA expanded its schedule from 34 to 40 games a season ago. However, that’s not why Wilson now owns the record for most points in a season: Diana Taurasi used to hold that at 860 points, but through 34 games this season Wilson had 929 points.

Wilson is clear and away the best player in the league and on her way to a third MVP award. Wilson entered the game leading the WNBA in scoring at 27 points a game and is second in rebounding (to Angel Reese) with 12.1 rebounds a night. During the season she took a break to lead Team USA to gold at the Paris Olympics averaging 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds a game, both leading Team USA.