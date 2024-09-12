Watch A’Ja Wilson set record for most points scored in single WNBA season

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

eUrvfUPFpLQJnMBTRFWgVjqbwx5BTNWmyLODEY54iUg_Josh_Allen.jpg
Bills vs. Dolphins Prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, and stats for September 12
teamhouses_24solheim.jpg
‘No bad beef’ between U.S. and Euros with team houses side-by-side
SMX 2024 Rd 1 zMax Dragway Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence jump in front of sign.jpg
2024 SuperMotocross Round 2, Texas Motor Speedway by the numbers: Can anyone stop Jett Lawrence?
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_toyotascanallatl_240910.jpg
Listen to Reddick, Truex Jr. and more at Atlanta
nbc_golf_bubbieinterview_240911.jpg
‘Bubbie’ makes big entrance at American Dunes
nbc_gt_nordqvist_240911.jpg
Nordqvist has experience on her side for Solheim

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

eUrvfUPFpLQJnMBTRFWgVjqbwx5BTNWmyLODEY54iUg_Josh_Allen.jpg
Bills vs. Dolphins Prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, and stats for September 12
teamhouses_24solheim.jpg
‘No bad beef’ between U.S. and Euros with team houses side-by-side
SMX 2024 Rd 1 zMax Dragway Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence jump in front of sign.jpg
2024 SuperMotocross Round 2, Texas Motor Speedway by the numbers: Can anyone stop Jett Lawrence?
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_toyotascanallatl_240910.jpg
Listen to Reddick, Truex Jr. and more at Atlanta
nbc_golf_bubbieinterview_240911.jpg
‘Bubbie’ makes big entrance at American Dunes
nbc_gt_nordqvist_240911.jpg
Nordqvist has experience on her side for Solheim

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch A’Ja Wilson set record for most points scored in single WNBA season

  
Published September 11, 2024 08:24 PM

In what has been a historic, record-setting WNBA season, A’Ja Wilson has topped them all.

With a free throw line jumper just before halftime, Wilson scored her 941 point this season, moving past Jewell Loyd for the WNBA’s all-time single-season scoring record (a record Loyd set last year).

In a season of spiked interest in the WNBA, Wilson has proven she is simply the best women’s player walking the face of the Earth. And it’s not particularly close.

Wilson — on her way to a third WNBA MVP award and becoming the first player to score more than 1,000 points in a season — entered the game leading the WNBA in scoring at 27.3 points a game and is second in rebounding (to Angel Reese) with 11.9 boards a night. She led the Las Vegas Aces to back-to-back WNBA titles and was the 2023 WNBA Finals MVP — and she scored the fourth most points in the WNBA regular season last year.

There’s a reason that, in the run-up to Wednesday night’s game, Fever star rookie Caitlin Clark called Wilson “unguardable.”

In the middle of this season, Wilson took off for the Paris Olympics and was the best player on Team USA, leading the team in scoring (18.7 points per game) and rebounding (10.2 a game), as she picked up another gold medal.

Wilson is at the peak of her game right now, and it’s time for us to to start talking about her in the same breath as Diana Taurasi, Tamika Catchings, Maya Moore, Cynthia Cooper and the rest of the greatest players the sport has ever seen. She deserves it.