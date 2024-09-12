Watch A’Ja Wilson set record for most points scored in single WNBA season

In what has been a historic, record-setting WNBA season, A’Ja Wilson has topped them all.

With a free throw line jumper just before halftime, Wilson scored her 941 point this season, moving past Jewell Loyd for the WNBA’s all-time single-season scoring record (a record Loyd set last year).

In a season of spiked interest in the WNBA, Wilson has proven she is simply the best women’s player walking the face of the Earth. And it’s not particularly close.

Wilson — on her way to a third WNBA MVP award and becoming the first player to score more than 1,000 points in a season — entered the game leading the WNBA in scoring at 27.3 points a game and is second in rebounding (to Angel Reese) with 11.9 boards a night. She led the Las Vegas Aces to back-to-back WNBA titles and was the 2023 WNBA Finals MVP — and she scored the fourth most points in the WNBA regular season last year.

There’s a reason that, in the run-up to Wednesday night’s game, Fever star rookie Caitlin Clark called Wilson “unguardable.”

In the middle of this season, Wilson took off for the Paris Olympics and was the best player on Team USA, leading the team in scoring (18.7 points per game) and rebounding (10.2 a game), as she picked up another gold medal.

941 PTS in 2024 and counting...



Most Points Scored In A WNBA Single Season belongs to A'JA WILSON #WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/7hnlAj8KGo — WNBA (@WNBA) September 11, 2024

Wilson is at the peak of her game right now, and it’s time for us to to start talking about her in the same breath as Diana Taurasi, Tamika Catchings, Maya Moore, Cynthia Cooper and the rest of the greatest players the sport has ever seen. She deserves it.