Chris Vosters (Olympics)

Chris Vosters serves as a play-by-play announcer for several events during the 2024 Paris Olympics. This will mark his fourth NBC Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal. Vosters has announced 4K figure skating at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics; fencing, canoe slalom and sport climbing at the 2020 Tokyo Games and ice hockey at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Vosters has also covered wheelchair curling and sled hockey at the last two Paralympic Winter Games, respectively.

Vosters has served as the play-by-play broadcaster for NBC Sports, the Big Ten Network, FOX Sports, the ESPN family of networks, and Stadium.

Fast Facts

· Fourth Olympic assignment with NBCU

· Graduate of the University of Wisconsin