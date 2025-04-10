NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL BLUE-GOLD GAME STREAMS LIVE EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 12, AT 2 P.M. ET

Tony Simeone (Play-By-Play), Jason Garrett (Analyst), and Caroline Pineda (Reporter) to Call Game from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman Will be Mic’d Up During Saturday’s Matchup

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 10, 2025 – Notre Dame Football’s 2025 Blue-Gold Game from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., will stream live exclusively on Peacock this Saturday, April 12, at 2 p.m. ET. This will be the 94th edition of the annual scrimmage.

Coming off a 2024 season that saw them advance to the National Championship Game for the first time since 2012, the Fighting Irish aim to keep the momentum heading into the 2025 campaign. The Fighting Irish had a season for the ages, beginning with their Week 1 win against then-No. 20 Texas A&M, their Week 2 loss to Northern Illinois, and the subsequent resiliency and camaraderie displayed after that setback, resulting in ten consecutive wins to end the regular season, including decisive victories over No. 15 Louisville, No. 24 Navy, and No. 18 Army.

Expected to take part in Saturday’s Blue-Gold Game is star running back Jeremiyah Love, who was recently named the best RB in the country by ESPN’s college football reporters, as well as the quarterback trio of senior Steve Angeli, sophomore Kenny Minchey, and freshman CJ Carr.

Fourth-year Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman will be mic’d up for a portion of Saturday’s game. Freeman was the recipient of the 2024 Paul “Bear” Bryant Award, which recognizes the nation’s best head coach both on and off the field.

This year’s Blue-Gold Game will have a different format than in years past. Instead of the traditional two full teams playing against one another, it will simply be the offense against the defense with a revamped scoring system that awards points for plays such as a first down by the offense or a tackle for a loss by the defense.

Play-by-play commentator Tony Simeone will call the action from Notre Dame Stadium alongside analyst and former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett. Caroline Pineda will report from the sideline.

Notre Dame’s 2024 season was captured in the exclusive Peacock documentary series, Here Come the Irish. The docuseries provided an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the iconic program as it reached its first National Championship Game in over a decade and notched huge wins against Penn State, Georgia, and in-state rival Indiana in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. To watch all eight episodes, click here.

NBC Sports and the University of Notre Dame began their landmark Notre Dame Football relationship in 1991 and have renewed the partnership numerous times. The current agreement runs through the 2029 season.

HOW TO WATCH – SATURDAY, APRIL 12



Streaming on Peacock: 2-4 p.m. ET (LIVE)

