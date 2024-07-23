 Skip navigation
Dan Hicks Headshot Download

Dan Hicks (Olympics)

Swimming Play-by-Play

Dan Hicks returns as the lead play-by-play swimming announcer for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris Olympics. This marks his 14th Olympics overall with NBCU and eighth Summer Games, having served as lead play-by-play voice for swimming at the last seven Summer Olympics and calling alpine skiing and speed skating at past Winter Olympics.

Hicks has worked as host and play-by-play commentator of NBC Sports’ award-winning golf coverage since 2000. Hicks currently serves as NBC Sports’ lead golf play-by-play commentator, calls swimming and skiing at the Olympics, and returns as the lead play-by-play voice for Notre Dame Football in 2024.

Since joining NBC Sports in June 1992 as a play-by-play commentator, Hicks has contributed the network’s coverage of the NFL, NBA, Notre Dame Football, Roland-Garros, the Ironman Triathlon, Gymnastics, and more.

Prior to joining NBC Sports Group, Hicks served as a sports anchor at CNN, hosting CNN Sports Tonight on weekends and CNN College Football Preview and CNN College Basketball Preview.

Fast Facts

  • 14th Olympics with NBCU
  • 8th time as play-by-play commentator for Olympic swimming
  • Host and play-by-play commentator of NBC Sports’ golf coverage since 2000
  • Returns as play-by-play commentator for NBC’s coverage of Notre Dame Football in 2024
  • Former sports anchor for CNN from 1989-92
  • Native of Tuscon, Ariz., graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor of arts in journalism
  • Hicks and his wife, Hannah Storm, have three daughters