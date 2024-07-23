John Roethlisberger (Olympics)

John Roethlisberger will make his second appearance on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage this summer at the Paris Olympics, serving as a gymnastics analyst and reporter after debuting in Tokyo in 2021.

Roethlisberger had an impressive athletic career, where he was a three-time U.S. Olympic gymnast (1992 Barcelona, 1996 Atlanta, 2000 Sydney), four-time U.S. National all-around champion, and four-time U.S. National pommel horse champion. During his collegiate career at Minnesota, he was a three-time NCAA all-around champion.

Previously, he served as a gymnastics commentator for the SEC Network.

