2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN TOMORROW AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
BONJOUR, PARIS! NBCUNIVERSAL OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS GET READY FOR ASSIGNMENTS OF A LIFETIME
ParisOlympicNews.jpg
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

2024 Paris Olympics

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
23-24 PL Viewership.png
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
PL MW 38 Sked Press Box.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
2024 Paris Olympics

Premier League

Misty May-Treanor (Olympics)

Beach Volleyball Analyst

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Misty May-Treanor will join NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad in Paris this summer as a beach volleyball analyst.

May-Treanor, a 2016 International Volleyball Hall of Fame inductee, won beach volleyball gold alongside her teammate Kerri Walsh Jennings at the 2004 Athens Olympics, 2008 Beijing Olympics, and 2012 London Olympics before retiring in August 2012. The pair set numerous records, including winning 112 consecutive matches from 2007-08. The May-Treanor/Walsh Jennings duo won 21 consecutive Olympic matches and lost only one set, while also adding three straight FIVB World Championships in 2005, 2007 and 2009.

A two-time National Player of the Year in college, she led Long Beach State’s 1988 team to the first undefeated national championship season (36-0) in NCAA history.