Misty May-Treanor (Olympics)

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Misty May-Treanor will join NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad in Paris this summer as a beach volleyball analyst.

May-Treanor, a 2016 International Volleyball Hall of Fame inductee, won beach volleyball gold alongside her teammate Kerri Walsh Jennings at the 2004 Athens Olympics, 2008 Beijing Olympics, and 2012 London Olympics before retiring in August 2012. The pair set numerous records, including winning 112 consecutive matches from 2007-08. The May-Treanor/Walsh Jennings duo won 21 consecutive Olympic matches and lost only one set, while also adding three straight FIVB World Championships in 2005, 2007 and 2009.

A two-time National Player of the Year in college, she led Long Beach State’s 1988 team to the first undefeated national championship season (36-0) in NCAA history.