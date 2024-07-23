Salima Rockwell (Olympics)

Salima Rockwell makes her debut as a volleyball analyst on NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris Olympics.

Rockwell currently serves as head volleyball coach at the University of Notre Dame. Prior to joining Notre Dame in 2022, Rockwell spent nine years coaching at her alma mater, Penn State University, holding titles of associate head coach, assistant coach and director of operations over two different stints in Happy Valley (2006-2009 and 2015-17). Between her two coaching tours at Penn State, Rockwell spent five seasons (2009-2013) at the University of Texas. While in Austin, she helped lead the Longhorns to the 2012 National Championship title, its first in almost 25 years.

As a student-athlete, Rockwell was a three-time All-American setter for the Nittany Lions from 1991-94. She was named to the NCAA Championship All-Tournament team in 1993, when she helped lead Penn State to a NCAA Championship runner-up finish, and then again in 1994, after Penn State made a second consecutive appearance in the semifinals of the NCAA Championship.

Rockwell graduated from Penn State University in 1994 with a Bachelor of the Arts in Speech Communications and has served as a color commentator for ESPN, Fox Sports, Big Ten Network and CBS Sports.

