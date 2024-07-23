Sanya Richards-Ross (Olympics)

Sanya Richards-Ross serves as a track and field analyst on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage for the third time after making her debut at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

A four-time Olympic gold medalist and long-ranked the world’s best 400m runner, Richards-Ross won individual 400m Olympic gold at the 2012 London Games and three 4x400m relay golds for Team USA in 2004, 2008, and 2012. On the international stage, Richards-Ross won a combined nine medals at outdoor and indoor World Championship meets, including four gold medals in the outdoor 4×400 meter relay along with two individual gold medals in the 400m at the 2009 outdoor World Championships and 2012 World Indoor Championships.

Considered one of the world’s fastest women, she is the American record-holder in the 400m and previously held nine of the top 10 times in the event.

In May 2021, Richards-Ross served as a fashion and lifestyle correspondent in her first Kentucky Derby assignment with NBC Sports.

Fast Facts



Third Olympics with NBCU

Four-time Olympic gold medalist

Won individual 400m Olympic gold at the 2012 London Games and three 4x400m relay golds for Team USA in 2004, 2008, and 2012

American record-holder in the 400m

Record-holder for most career sub-50 second 400ms, with 49 total

Inducted into the Texas Track and Field Coaches Hall of Fame, Class of 2016

@SanyaRichiRoss