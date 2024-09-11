ARSENAL VISIT TOTTENHAM IN NORTH LONDON DERBY THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 15, AT 9 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND

Aston Villa Host Everton this Saturday, Sept. 14, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Universo

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Streams Live on Peacock During Saturday Morning Multi-Match Window

Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fast Next Weekend, Sept. 21-22, From Chicago’s Lincoln Park

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 11, 2024 – Arsenal visit Tottenham in the North London Derby this Sunday, Sept. 15, at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Fourth-place Arsenal drew Brighton & Hove Albion, 1-1, on Aug. 31 to extend their season-opening unbeaten streak to three matches. Tottenham lost to Newcastle, 2-1, on Sept. 1. Jon Champion and Lee Dixon will call the match live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Coverage begins this Saturday, Sept. 14, with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Manchester United visiting Southampton (7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo). At 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports presents five matches live: Crystal Palace v. Leicester City (USA Network, Universo), Liverpool v. Nottingham Forest (Peacock), Fulham v. West Ham (Peacock), Brighton & Hove Albion v. Ipswich (Peacock), and Manchester City v. Brentford (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aston Villa host Everton on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Peter Drury and Dixon will call the action live from Villa Park. Next at 3 p.m. ET, Chelsea visit Bournemouth exclusively on Peacock, followed by Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by the North London Derby as Tottenham host Arsenal (9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo).

This weekend’s coverage concludes on Sunday with Wolverhampton Wanderers hosting Newcastle at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo. Following Wolves-Newcastle is Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Rebecca Lowe hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard.

PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE FAN FEST NEXT WEEKEND (SEPT. 21-22) FROM CHICAGO’S LINCOLN PARK

The Premier League and NBC Sports are traveling to Chicago for the next Premier League Mornings Live Fan Festival, on September 21-22, 2024. The free, two-day event is being supported by the Chicago Sports Commission and will take place in picturesque Lincoln Park on the shore of Lake Michigan.

The fan festival will highlight live action from Premier League matches presented across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Telemundo and Universo, and will feature the Premier League Trophy, club mascots and many family-friendly interactive activities to bring the Premier League experience closer to fans, while demonstrating the energy and passion for the Premier League and its clubs to the millions of fans watching the coverage from home. Click here for more.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies discuss Arne Slot leading Liverpool to a win v. Manchester United, ten-man Arensal’s draw against Brighton, and more.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League. Following its successful launch during the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock’s Multiview feature will begin rolling out for Premier League matches later this season.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for the first weekend of Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., Sept. 14 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Sept. 14 7:30 a.m. Southampton v. Manchester United USA Network, Universo Sat., Sept. 14 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Sept. 14 10 a.m. Crystal Palace v. Leicester City USA Network, Universo Sat., Sept. 14 10 a.m. Liverpool v. Nottingham Forest Peacock Sat., Sept. 14 10 a.m. Fulham v. West Ham Peacock Sat., Sept. 14 10 a.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Ipswich Peacock Sat., Sept. 14 10 a.m. Manchester City v. Brentford Peacock Sat., Sept. 14 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Sept. 14 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Sept. 14 12:30 p.m. Aston Villa v. Everton NBC, Peacock, Universo Sat., Sept. 14 2:30 p.m. Premier League Live NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 14 3 p.m. Bournemouth v. Chelsea Peacock Sat., Sept. 14 5 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock Sun., Sept. 15 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., Sept. 15 9 a.m. Tottenham v. Arsenal USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Sept. 15 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sun., Sept. 15 11:30 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Newcastle USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Sept. 15 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

–NBC SPORTS–