CHICAGO’S LINCOLN PARK TO HOST PREMIER LEAGUE AND NBC SPORTS 10TH “PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL ON SEPTEMBER 21-22, 2024

NBC Sports’ Studio Team of Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe & Tim Howard Will Be On-Location at Lincoln Park for Premier League Mornings Live presented by Barclays

Fans Can Register for the Free Event Now by Visiting nbcsports.com/PLMorningsLiveChicago

Fan Festival Highlights Live Matches Across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Telemundo and Universo

STAMFORD, Conn. and NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2024 – The Premier League and NBC Sports are traveling to Chicago for the next Premier League Mornings Live Fan Festival, on September 21-22, 2024. The free, two-day event is being supported by the Chicago Sports Commission and will take place in picturesque Lincoln Park on the shore of Lake Michigan.

The fan festival will highlight live action from Premier League matches presented across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Telemundo and Universo, and will feature the Premier League Trophy, club mascots and many family-friendly interactive activities to bring the Premier League experience closer to fans, while demonstrating the energy and passion for the Premier League and its clubs to the millions of fans watching the coverage from home.

NBC Sports’ studio team of host Rebecca Lowe and analysts Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard will broadcast Premier League Mornings Live presented by Barclays from Lincoln Park throughout the weekend. Coverage begins each day at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network. The group will be joined by several special guests, who will help bring the celebration to fans in Chicago and viewers across the country. Telemundo Deportes will provide on-location reports from the fan festival into weekend coverage on Telemundo and Universo.

One of the special guests heading to Lincoln Park is former Chelsea captain, Gary Cahill, who won the Premier League title twice with the Blues during an eight-season stint, as well as helping them to lift the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, two FA Cups and a League Cup.

Former Premier League champion, Gary Cahill, said: “I can’t wait to head to Chicago for my second Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest, and to have the opportunity to meet even more passionate soccer fans. It’s a great family-friendly event and we will be kicking the weekend off with a brilliant match, as my former club Chelsea take on London rivals West Ham. Make sure you register now for your chance to be there.”

The Chicago event will culminate in an opportunity for fans to see last season’s Premier League champions and runners-up play, with Manchester City hosting Arsenal at 11:30am ET on Sunday, September 22. Fans can register now for the free event by visiting nbcsports.com/PLMorningsLiveChicago.

The Premier League has an ongoing commitment to bringing unique experiences to its fans and working with NBC Sports on Premier League Mornings Live continues that direct outreach to passionate fans in different cities across the United States. This follows the opening of the Premier League’s international office in New York in July 2023, with the aim of delivering more opportunities for U.S. fans to engage with the League.

Premier League U.S. Managing Director Akash Jain said: “We are thrilled to bring our 10th Premier League Mornings Live Fan Festival to the iconic city of Chicago, a location known for its love of sports and major league teams.

“Hosting the Fan Fest in Lincoln Park will provide passionate Premier League fans in the U.S. the opportunity to come together to celebrate their favorite clubs, players and shared passion for soccer, in a fantastic location with a community feel.

“We look forward to working with NBC Sports and the Chicago Sports Commission to create an unforgettable matchday-style experience for thousands of soccer fans.”

As part of the Fan Festival, the Premier League will collaborate with Chicago Fire FC and the Chicago Red Stars to run soccer clinics and coach development sessions for young people and local community organizations.

“We can’t wait for our first Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest in the Midwest and are excited to join with the Premier League to share this vibrant, fun event with supporters in Chicago,” said Lyndsay Signor, SVP, Consumer Engagement, NBC Sports. “And what a location to celebrate our 10th fan fest…at iconic Lincon Park!”

Sports and soccer fans from across the country can interact with the event by sharing their #MyPLMorning on social media, from wherever they are watching, with select fan photos featured on air throughout the weekend. In addition to the broadcast, NBC Sports and the Premier League will deliver on the ground coverage across the NBC Sports and NBC Soccer social channels, and the Premier League’s ‘PLinUSA’ channels.

Matches to be played on the weekend of September 21-22 (times listed are Central Time and are subject to change, with viewing platforms to be confirmed in coming weeks) :

Saturday, September 21

6:30 am -- West Ham United vs. Chelsea

9:00 am -- Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

9:00 am -- Fulham vs. Newcastle United

9:00 am -- Leicester City vs. Everton

9:00 am -- Liverpool vs. AFC Bournemouth

9:00 am -- Southampton vs. Ipswich Town

9:00 am -- Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brentford

11:30 am -- Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United

Sunday, September 22

8:00 am -- Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Nottingham Forest

10:30 am -- Manchester City vs. Arsenal

-ENDS-

About Premier League Mornings Live

The Chicago fan festival is the 10th Premier League Mornings Live supporter event to be presented by the Premier League and NBC Sports. Previous fan festivals were held in Nashville, Washington D.C., New York, Boston, Austin, Miami Beach, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Orlando. To date, more than 85,000 soccer fans in the U.S. have attended Premier League Mornings Live events, which recreates a matchday experience for attending supporters.

About the Premier League

The Premier League produces some of the most competitive and compelling football in the world. The League and its clubs use the power and popularity of the competition to inspire fans, communities, and partners in the UK and across the world. The Premier League brings people together from all backgrounds. It is a competition for everyone, everywhere and is available to watch in 900 million in 189 countries.

About NBC Sports

NBC Sports connects people to the moments that matter most and serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports presents premier content across linear platforms NBC, USA Network, GOLF Channel, as well numerous digital sites, including Peacock. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, Big Ten Conference, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, Notre Dame, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, and many more. It also consists of NBC Sports Next, a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within its three groups: Youth & Recreational Sports, Golf, and Betting & Gaming.

About Chicago Sports Commission

The Chicago Sports Commission (CSC) recruits and secures the rights to host sporting events and business for the city of Chicago. CSC, part of Choose Chicago, is the official sales and marketing organization responsible for promoting Chicago as a global visitor and meetings destination, leveraging the city’s unmatched assets to ensure the economic vitality of the city, its residents and our partner business community. Follow @chisportscomm and @choosechicago on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and X/Twitter. For more information, visit choosechicago.com.

Media Contacts

Katie Holmes. Premier League

kholmes@premierleague.com

Zach Groen, FINN Partners (Premier League)

zach.groen@finnpartners.com