Brighton vs West Ham: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link
Brighton host West Ham at the Amex Stadium on Saturday as both teams continue to ride positive momentum from the summer into the new season
This encounter will see a real clash of styles between two teams who have punched above their weight in recent years.
Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton finished sixth in the Premier League last season, qualifying for the UEFA Europa League group stage as their first-ever European campaign has everyone buzzing. On the pitch they’ve started superbly with two 4-1 wins to start the campaign. Kaoru Mitoma scored a stunner in their win at Wolves last weekend and despite selling Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton have so many wonderful attacking players and look set for another impressive season.
West Ham pulled off an impressive 3-1 win against Chelsea last time out as David Moyes’ side withstood severe pressure and stunned Chelsea on the counter and from set-pieces. It appears the Hammers have used the Declan Rice money extremely well so far and with a Europa League group stage campaign to navigate, Moyes will need to rotate his squad expertly this season.
How to watch Brighton vs West Ham live, start time, live stream link
Kick off: 12:30 pm ET, Saturday (August 26)
TV channel: NBC
Online: Watch live on NBCSports.com and on Peacock Premium
Nayef Aguerd is out through suspension after he was sent off against Chelsea, so Angelo Ogbonna is expected to start at center back in his place.
In midfield James Ward-Prowse slotted in seamlessly alongside Tomas Soucek but Mexico star Edson Alvarez will be pushing for his first Premier League start.
The rest of West Ham’s team pretty much picks itself with Danny Ings, Maxwel Cornet and Lukasz Fabianski and Aaron Cresswell all set to play a big part in squad rotation once Europa League action begins.
Jakub Moder remains out with a long-term knee injury but Brighton have suffered a blow this week as Julio Enciso was injured in training.
Reports from Paraguay suggest it was a serious knee injury for the young attacking midfielder. Enciso, 19, was set for a breakout campaign so hopefully he isn’t out for too long.
Roberto De Zerbi has so many options in midfield and attack and it will be intriguing to see if Evan Ferguson gets a start and if Adam Lallana, Joao Pedro and Mahmoud Dahoud come into the lineup.