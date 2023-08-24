Brighton vs West Ham: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Brighton host West Ham at the Amex Stadium on Saturday as both teams continue to ride positive momentum from the summer into the new season.

This encounter will see a real clash of styles between two teams who have punched above their weight in recent years.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton finished sixth in the Premier League last season, qualifying for the UEFA Europa League group stage as their first-ever European campaign has everyone buzzing. On the pitch they’ve started superbly with two 4-1 wins to start the campaign. Kaoru Mitoma scored a stunner in their win at Wolves last weekend and despite selling Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton have so many wonderful attacking players and look set for another impressive season.

West Ham pulled off an impressive 3-1 win against Chelsea last time out as David Moyes’ side withstood severe pressure and stunned Chelsea on the counter and from set-pieces. It appears the Hammers have used the Declan Rice money extremely well so far and with a Europa League group stage campaign to navigate, Moyes will need to rotate his squad expertly this season.

How to watch Brighton vs West Ham live, start time, live stream link