Arsenal vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Arsenal host Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in an absolutely massive clash between the two Premier League title favorites.

Buckle up, this is going to get wild.

The Gunners remain unbeaten in the Premier League but have yet to fire on all cylinders and their UEFA Champions League defeat at Lens in midweek proved they’re still struggling to get the balance right, especially in midfield. Declan Rice has been excellent since he arrived but Arteta seems to have gone for a more attacking approach in central areas and it just isn’t working. Still, they sit one point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City this weekend and these two teams have been very evenly matched over the last 12 months or so. The epic Manchester City wins home and away against Arsenal earlier this year swung the title in their favor but for so long it looked like Arsenal would win the title. There is a great rivalry building between these two sets of players, while of course the managers know each other extremely well.

Manchester City bounced back from their shock defeat away at Wolves last weekend (they had won seven in a row to start the season before that) by winning away at RB Leipzig in the Champions League. Pep Guardiola’s side are missing the genius of Kevin de Bruyne due to injury and will miss the suspended Rodri badly this weekend. Still, they have a squad full of top internationals to step in and play the star. Erling Haaland has scored eight goals in seven games to start the Premier League season as he will be relishing this opportunity to put down an early-season marker in the title race.

Focus on Arsenal

The Gunners are looking good but there’s a feeling that they’re slightly underperforming to start the season. The fact that notion is hanging in the area in north London and they’re just a point off the top of the table shows you how much progress they’ve made. With David Raya, Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber all arriving this summer, the squad is stronger but losing Timber to injury was a blow. Getting Thomas Partey back fit is a boost, while Arteta needs the duo of Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus to be more clinical when big chances arrive. Injury wise, Bukayo Saka is struggling with a muscle issue and came off early in their defeat at Lens. Gabriel Martinelli could come back from his thigh injury to play some part, while Timber remains out due to his long-term knee injury.

Focus on Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has been happy enough with how City have started the season as they’ve won both of their games in the Champions League and seven of eight in the Premier League. But recent defeats at Wolves in the league and Newcastle in the League Cup have thrown up a few doubts about this City squad. They usually bounce back with a big win, and performance, and they’ll have to do that without their most consistent duo over the last few seasons. Kevin de Bruyne remains out after injuring his hamstring again in the opening day win at Burnley, while Rodri’s silly red card led to a three-game suspension and he will serve the final game of that this weekend. That means Rico Lewis, Kalvin Phillips, Manuel Akanji or John Stones could be tasked with replacing Rodri and if you have to make a selection now, it is probably going to be Stones or Phillips. In attack, City have so many attacking weapons and both Haaland and Julian Alvarez have started the season in incredible form with Phil Foden and Jack Grealish pushing to start.