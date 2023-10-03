Bukayo Saka injury update: England star limps off of Arsenal vs Lens

Bukayo Saka started Arsenal’s Champions League visit to Lens with a great moment but his day quickly turned sour in France.

The England star, 22, assisted Gabriel Jesus’ 14th-minute goal but only played another 20 minutes after limping off the Estadio Bollaert-Delelis pitch on Tuesday.

There did not appear to be a clear coming-together that preceded his injury, and worries of a non-contact injury will resonate with Arsenal supporters until Mikel Arteta issues an update on the player.

Saka entered the game with nine appearances totaling 775 minutes this season, only missing the Gunners’ League Cup tie with Brentford last week.

He now has five goals and five assists in 10 appearances in the 2023-24 campaign, and we wait to see how long it’ll be before he can add to his totals.