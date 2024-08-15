Chelsea vs Manchester City prediction - Reigning champs to prevail on opening weekend?

Chelsea host Manchester City on Sunday at Stamford Bridge as an opening weekend scrap between Premier League giants should be intriguing.

WATCH CHELSEA v MANCHESTER CITY LIVE

City beat Chelsea 4-2 in a preseason game at Ohio Stadium just a few weeks ago but both teams look very different now as key players have returned from their breaks following a busy summer of international duty.

Enzo Maresca was previously Pep Guardiola’s assistant coach at Manchester City, so there is plenty of respect, admiration and deep knowledge between the two and they have a shared love of how to play the beautiful game.

But all of that will go out of the window during the game at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, as reigning champs City are the clear favorites as Chelsea’s muddled transfer policy and replacing Mauricio Pochettino needlessly this summer has led the way to another summer of chaos for the Blues.

Chelsea vs Manchester City odds

Chelsea are +290 to win, while Manchester City are the heavy favorites at -120 to win. The draw is a good price at +300.

Chelsea vs Manchester City prediction

This seems like a pretty straightforward away win for Man City given the mess Chelsea have been all summer. Erling Haaland looks hungry and City have too much quality in attack to not make the most of Chelsea giving the ball away cheaply at the back, which they will do often as they’re still coming to terms with the risky and complex tactics Maresca wants them to implement. It may be a good time to play City as so many of their stars have only just returning after not having a preseason, but their extra quality and cohesion will shine through. Chelsea 1-3 Manchester City.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET, Sunday (August 18)

Venue: Stamford Bridge

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: Watch via NBC.com

