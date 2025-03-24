Christian Pulisic ‘doesn’t have the answers’ for USMNT but ‘I care so much for this team, for this country’

USMNT captain Christian Pulisic had his two quietest games in a national team shirt in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal and third-place game, and it’s no surprise that the Yanks lost both of those games.

The week has left Mauricio Pochettino’s program in a state of shock just 13 months out from the 2026 World Cup on home soil.

Pulisic spoke to Paramount Plus’ Nico Cantor after the game and the AC Milan star had very few answers for what’s befell the USMNT in a 1-0 loss to Panama and 2-1 loss to Canada, both on American soil.

MORE — What we learned from Canada loss | Player ratings

“Obviously disappointed,” Pulisic said. “We’ll go talk now but we’ve gotta come back from this of course. We’re not at our best right now. ... Now all we cando is be examples at our clubs every day, be the best that we can be.

“When we come back, some things need to change. I don’t have all the answers at the moment.”

Pulisic was asked about the poor performances coming so close to the World Cup. He did not mince words.

“We’ll see when it comes around who can be there,” Pulisic said. “The feeling is not good right now. We need to turn it around and we can hopefully build some momentum this summer.”

Pulisic said he enjoys playing in the No. 10 role for Pochettino but acknowledged it’s been ‘tough’ as he’s ‘not seeing as much of the ball as I’d like.’

And he also delivered some passion when asked about being given the captain’s band to start a game for the first time under Pochettino’s reign.

“This team is everything to me,” Pulisic said. “I care so much for this team, for this country. I hope people know that about me. It’s truly an honor to lead this country.”