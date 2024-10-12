How to watch Brazil vs Peru live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Injury-hit Brazil got their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign back on track with a big 2-1 win in Chile as they now focus on hosting Peru in Brasilia on Tuesday (October 15).

Missing several key players due to injury, Brazil rallied after falling behind early at Chile and Henrique scored a 89th minute winner to make it two wins from their last three. The Selecao have recovered well from their slow start to CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying but Brazil’s coach Dorival Junior is still under pressure and they need a big win against Peru to cement their spot among the top six in the table, all of whom qualify automatically for the 2026 World Cup.

Peru are heading to Brazil with a real confidence boost, as they shocked Uruguay 1-0 last time out amid wonderful scenes in Lima. Miguel Araujo’s 88th-minute winner stunned Uruguay and gave Peru their first win in nine games to start qualifying, as they momentarily moved off the bottom of the table. Peru still have plenty of work to do to get anywhere near the World Cup qualification spots, but beating in-form Uruguay is a big win and gives them hope they can turn their qualifying campaign around.

How to watch Brazil vs Peru live, stream link, TV channel and start time

Kick off time: 8:45pm ET - Tuesday, October 15

Venue: Arena BRB Mane Garrincha - Brasilia

TV Channel: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Universo en Espanol

Brazil team news, focus

Alisson, Vinicius Junior, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Joelinton, Casemiro, Douglas Luiz and Eder Militao were all missing from this Brazil squad. Dorival Junior went with a very different forward line against Chile as Barcelona’s Raphinha was joined by Man City’s Savinho, Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and Botafogo’s Igor Jesus. With the likes of Bruno Guimaraes (who came on at half time against Chile and set up the late winner), Gabriel Martinelli and Endrick to come off the bench, this Brazil squad is still stacked but they have been stretched to their limits. Ederson started in goal against Chile with Alisson out, while West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta started in midfield but was taken off at half time and Arsenal’s Gabriel was superb at center back as Brazil have to make defensive solidity their main strength moving forward. If they can sort that out, they know the likes of Vinicius, Rodrygo and Co. can destroy opponents on the counter.

Peru team news, focus

Make no mistake about it, Peru will arrive in Brasilia with a spring in their step after stunning Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay. Peru matched Uruguay’s 3-5-2 formation and went man-to-man and it worked as an extremely physical game saw Peru overrun Uruguay late on as Araujo’s towering header was the difference. The Portland Timbers defender is joined by Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese and Atlanta United’s Luis Abram in a few names MLS fans will know well, while they have a mixture of players playing in Europe and domestically who are starting to gel under coach Jorge Fossati who arrived last year.

Brazil vs Peru prediction

This will be tougher than it looks on paper but Brazil will just have the extra quality to get the job done as Endrick, Savinho and Rodrygo will cause havoc on the counter. Brazil 2-1 Peru.