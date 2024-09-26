 Skip navigation
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Fulham live: Stream link, team news, prediction

  
Published September 26, 2024 03:55 AM

Unbeaten Nottingham Forest host entertaining Fulham at the City Ground on Saturday in a clash which could see either team move into the top six.

WATCH NOTTINGHAM FOREST v FULHAM LIVE

It’s still early in the season but Forest are unbeaten after five games as they fought back to draw 2-2 at Brighton last weekend. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have become very tough to beat and defensively they look solid, while they pose a huge threat on the counter and from crosses.

Fulham have become more fluid and fun in attack with summer signing Emile Smith Rowe pulling the strings and Mexican striker Raul Jimenez regaining his form. The likes of Alex Iwobi and Andreas Pereira are also dictating the tempo of games. Fulham secured a deserved 3-1 home win against Newcastle last time out as Marco Silva’s side are on nine points, just one point behind Forest.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (September 28)
Venue: City Ground, Nottingham
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Nottingham Forest focus, team news

Danilo and Ibrahim Sangare are out injured, while Willy Boly is a doubt. Morgan Gibbs-White is suspended after his red card at Brighton last weekend and that is a big blow as his driving runs and creativity from central midfield fuel Forest’s counters. The likes of Hudson-Odoi and Elanga will be asked to step up and carry more of the creative load.

Fulham focus, team news

The Cottagers only have one injury issue with Carlos Vinicius out. Raul Jimenez has nailed down the starting spot up top for now, with the Mexico star rolling back the years and looking lethal in and around the box. Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Adam Traore and Pereira have been excellent at creating chances and getting crosses into the box, while USMNT left back Antonee Robinson is having a fine start to the season.

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham prediction

This feels like a draw. Big time. Forest will have some of their creative spark missing without Gibbs-White, while Fulham will get chances on the counter. Nottingham Forest 1-1 Fulham.