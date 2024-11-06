How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Would-be European competitors clash at the City Ground on Sunday when red-hot Nottingham Forest host uneven Newcastle United (Watch live at 9am ET, streaming online via Premier League on Peacock ).

Forest have three wins and a draw in their last four matches, and have only lost once this Premier League season. That’s pushed them to third on the table, as close to first as 12th and firmly establishing Nuno Espirito Santo as a Manager of the Year candidate.

Newcastle have been an enigma this season, capable of beating Arsenal — like they did last in Week 10 — and drawing Manchester City but also falling to Fulham and drawing Everton.

Alexander Isak is finding his form for the Magpies, who could use a good result away from home. Newcastle are 1-2-2 away from St. James’ Park this season.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday

Venue: City Ground

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

Former Magpies forward Chris Wood is red-hot, and his band of roving playmakers should feel good about getting the Kiwi chances to score at home against a Newcastle side who are missing so many important defensive pieces.

OUT: Danilo (ankle), Ibrahim Sangare (undisclosed)

Newcastle team news, focus

Isak and Gordon make the attack go, and the Magpies often need them because their midfield is missing a true No. 6. Which two of Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock, Joelinton, and Sandro Tonali will play with Bruno Guimaraes?

OUT: Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Kieran Trippier (hamstring), Callum Wilson (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Jacob Murphy (thigh)

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle prediction

This feels like a true toss-up, and we’ll treat it as such. Nottingham Forest 1-1 Newcastle.

