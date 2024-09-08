How to watch USMNT vs New Zealand live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

After an extremely disappointing friendly defeat to Canada in Kansas City, the USMNT have a chance to get back on track quickly as they host New Zealand in Cincinnati on Tuesday.

Interim USMNT coach Mikey Varas lamented the lack of intensity and focus among the players following the 2-1 defeat to Jesse Marsch’s Canada and the likes of Chris Richards and Tim Ream have echoed that sentiment, blaming the players for a performance lacking any real desire. Despite a lengthy delay, multiple reports are still suggesting Mauricio Pochettino could be named as the new USMNT head coach in the coming days. If he was watching the USMNT’s loss to Canada from his home in Barcelona he will have been far from impressed. There is a big task ahead to rebuild the identity and confidence of this USMNT side.

As for New Zealand, they suffered 3-0 friendly defeat at Mexico on Saturday as they build up to 2026 World Cup qualifying in the Oceania (OFC) region. For the first time in history an OFC team will get an automatic spot in the World Cup and New Zealand are the red-hot favorites to clinch it. Chris Wood is still their main man up top and there are a cluster of players who represented New Zealand at the Olympics this summer (and lost to the USMNT U23 side 4-1) who are in the full national team.

How to watch USMNT vs New Zealand live, stream link and start time

Kickoff time: 7pm ET Tuesday (Sept. 10)

Venue: TQL Stadium - Cincinnati, Ohio

How to watch: En Espanol on Universo, Peacock

USMNT team news, focus

Simply put it was a very disappointing performance from the USMNT against Canada. Yes, they were missing key players in Robinson, Dest, Reyna, McKennie, Adams and Weah, but they still lacked fight and desire and made so many basic errors in possession. Christian Pulisic was busy, as ever, and the likes of Luca de la Torre, Haji Wright and Aidan Morris are pushing for starts after having a big impact off the bench. With Pochettino reportedly set to arrive soon, a lot of this USMNT squad need to put in a big performance to make sure they are on his radar, in a positive sense, for October.

New Zealand team news, focus

Chris Wood just keeps on going, and the 32-year-old has had a very good start to the season at Nottingham Forest with two goals in his first three Premier League games. He is also New Zealand’s all-time leading goalscorer with 34 goals. The likes of Ben Waine, Matthew Garbett and Alex Paulsen from the Olympic squad are all with the full national team, while veteran center back Michael Boxall will be a name MLS fans know well.

USMNT vs New Zealand prediction

This feels like the USMNT will hit back in a big way and there is just no way they’ll lack intensity and drive on Tuesday with Pulisic and Co. looking angry with themselves after the loss to Canada. Expect a big win. USMNT 3-0 New Zealand.