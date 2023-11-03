Luton Town vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Luton Town host Liverpool at Kenilworth Road on Sunday as the hosts aim to pull off a huge upset.

WATCH LUTON TOWN v LIVERPOOL LIVE

Whisper it, but Liverpool are in the Premier League title race as Jurgen Klopp’s side have rattled off seven wins from 10 so far this season and their only defeat came with the last kick of that contentious clash at Tottenham. The task facing Luton this weekend is huge but Rob Edwards’ side have hung in there in most games and their tight pitch and intimidating atmosphere will surely help level the playing field a little. The Hatters have five points on the board so far and dropped into the relegation zone last weekend as they lost at Aston Villa and have lost three of their last four games.

Liverpool have won two on the spin as they battered Nottingham Forest 3-0 at Anfield last time out and also advanced to the League Cup quarterfinals in midweek after winning at Bournemouth. Klopp has been rotating his forward line expertly and Liverpool are just three points off the top and looking set to be back in the title race this season. Yes, defensive issues remain but the midfield balance is getting better and Ryan Gravenberch is giving Liverpool the extra solidity they needed in the engine room.

How to watch Luton Town vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET (Sunday, Nov. 5)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Focus on Luton Town

The Hatters are true to who they are, the players understand the system and they are a real nuisance from set-piece and counter attacking situations. Luton will look to keep it tight and get 10 men behind the ball before pouncing and the longer they can keep it level, the more belief will grow that a famous upset can occur. Mads Andersen, Dan Potts, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Reece Burke all remain out, while Amari’i Bell and Jordan Clark are close to returning.

Focus on Liverpool

The Reds have found a settled midfield and in attack it looks like Darwin Nunez is finally finding his form as he’s scored in each of his last three outings. Dominik Szoboszlai has been superb on the right-side of a midfield three and his link-up play with Mohamed Salah and Nunez has been a joy to watch. In injury news, Liverpool are still without Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic, while Andy Robertson has had shoulder surgery and won’t return until early 2024. Luis Diaz has been on compassionate leave after his parents were taken hostage in his homeland of Colombia, with his mother now safe but his father still missing.

