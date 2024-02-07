Manchester City vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Manchester City can take their winning streak to double digits when win-starved Everton visit the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to kickoff Premier League Week 24.

The three-time defending champions have won five-straight Premier League matches and haven’t drawn or lost since leaving for the Club World Cup in the middle of December.

WATCH MANCHESTER CITY vs EVERTON LIVE ONLINE

City have pulled within two points of Liverpool and have a match-in-hand on the current table-toppers. The two sides don’t meet until March 10, and City plans to have already overtaken the Reds on the table by then.

Standing in the way of those plans is an Everton side who haven’t won in the Premier League since the start of Man City’s win streak.

The Toffees are in the bottom three but a win shy of rising as high as 15th. They did win an FA Cup replay over Crystal Palace on Jan. 17 and have drawn three-straight in the league including impessive points versus Aston Villa and Tottenham.

Manchester City vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, start time

Kickoff: 7:30am ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Stream: Online via NBC.com

Manchester City team news, injuries

None

Everton team news, injuries

OUT: Arnaut Danjuma (ankle), Dele Alli (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Seamus Coleman (knock), Amadou Onana (knee), Abdoulaye Doucoure (thigh), Ben Godfrey (calf), Andre Gomes (calf)