Mexico coach hit with object, suffers head wound after defeat at Honduras

Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre was hit by an object from the stands, causing a head wound which left him bloody, at the end of Mexico’s 2-0 defeat at Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League first leg.

Aguirre was hit by the object, which TV pictures appear to show was a can, as he approached Honduras coach Reinaldo Rueda at the final whistle to shake his hand.

Rueda condemned the incident, as Honduras now head to Toluca on Tuesday for the second leg of their quarterfinal. The winner will qualify for the semifinals in Los Angeles, California in March 2025.

Statements from Mexico, CONCACAF on Aguirre being hit by object

Following the defeat in San Pedro Sula, Mexico’s Football Association released the following statement following the incident: “We demand that CONCACAF takes immediate and decisive action to address this matter. Soccer should be a celebration, not a battleground.”

CONCACAF released the following statement: “The security of the teams and fans is a priority for CONCACAF. These types of violent behaviors have no place in football,” the governing body added in a statement. The incident will now be referred to the CONCACAF Disciplinary Committee for further review and investigation.”

