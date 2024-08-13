Newcastle United vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

Champions League-chasing Newcastle host Premier League new boys Southampton at St James’ Park on Saturday as these two teams have very different objectives for the season.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle aim to kick on after an injury-ravaged time saw them unravel last season as they crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage, exited Europe altogether and finished seventh in the Premier League when much more was expected. Even though key players are still missing, especially in defense, the Magpies are aiming for a big push to disrupt the top four despite continue links between Howe and the vacant England job.

For Southampton, their return to the Premier League at the first time of asking was well-deserved but one thing is on their mind: survival. Russell Martin, 38, is a young, exciting coach and the Saints played an attractive possession-based style which saw them score 91 goals in the Championship last season en route to beating Leeds United in the playoff final at Wembley. This will be a very different Southampton side compared to what we’ve seen recently in the Premier League and for neutrals they could well be the most entertaining team to watch as their will be plenty of goals at both ends in their games.

Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles remain long-term injury absentees and aren’t expected to return to action until early 2025, while Callum Wilson has suffered an injury setback and both Lewis Miley and Matt Targett are out. Center back Fabian Schar is battling to be fit for this game too and Sandro Tonali remains suspended until August 31. In midfield and up top Newcastle have an embarrassment of riches with Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Joe Willock, Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy all battling for minutes. Isak holds the key to Newcastle’s hopes this season and the Swedish striker has his eyes set on the Premier League’s golden boot after scoring 21 last season.

Saints have one injury concern with Kamaldeen Sulemana out after picking up a minor ankle injury in preseason. Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Flynn Downes were exceptional on loan last season and have been signed permanently for a combined cost of almost $50 million, while Ben Brereton Diaz looks like a shrewd piece of business at $9 million and will add quality to their attack. Adam Armstrong will look to convert his phenomenal season in the Championship (24 goals and 13 assists) to the Premier League, while Saints love to take risks out of the back but will likely line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation to frustrate Newcastle and be a little more defensively solid.

This feels like Newcastle could be frustrated a little but their attacking talents will break through in the second half. Newcastle 2-0 Southampton.