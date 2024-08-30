Premier League Betting Power Rankings - Matchday 3

It’s that time of week again: the Premier League Betting Power Rankings for Matchday 3. I should start by reminding you of all these bets you do not take. Find the ones you like that match your thoughts, and have fun. I repeat, do not take every single bet on this list. If you want to know which bets I am taking, head over to my X.com account and join in on the fun.

That said, what a great week of footy we had!

Premier League Betting Power Rankings

1) Arsenal (1-0 | +0.74 units): Bukayo Saka 2+ 1st Half Shots +105

Saka averages 2.55 shots per 90, but most of his damage is done in the first half. Arsenal have dominated Brighton and should be on the front foot to start the match.

2) West Ham (1-0 | +1.74 units): Lucas Paqueta and Josko Gvardiol 3+ Fouls Committed (-145)

I have Paqueta hacking Manchester City a lot in a very physical match. It’s also insane that Gvardiol has not committed a foul all season. As a defender, that’s unsustainable. He’s due to hack.

3) Aston Villa (1-0 | +0.91 units): Aston Villa Moneyline (-133)

I have Villa scoring two goals in this match. How will Leicester City find two goals to rescue at least a point? They won’t.

4) Wolverhampton (0-1 | -1 units): Both Teams to Score (-140)

This match has shootout potential after Wolves displayed great scoring ability but still conceded six at home. Matches for Nottingham Forest under Nuno Espirito are BTTS auto bets.

5) Manchester City (1-0 | +0.78 units): Erling Haaland 2+ Goals (+300)

Haaland has been on a tear and should dominate the backline of West Ham. He’s always had great service from Kevin De Bruyne, but now Jeremy Doku and Savinho have been placing perfect balls in the middle.

6) Crystal Palace (0-1 | -1 units): Eberechi Eze 2+ 1st Half Shots

Eze has hit this line in both matches this season. I’ll retake this.

7) Nottingham Forest (1-0 | +1.08 units): Over 2.5 Goals (-110)



Wolves vs Forest. Goals.

8) Brentford (1-0 | +1.22 units): Brentford Team Total Over 1.5 (-140)

Bryan Mbeumo, Fabio Carvalho, and Yoane Wissa are a strong enough set of attacking players to score multiple goals against a weak Southampton team that gave up an xGA of 2.07 in their last match.

9) Newcastle (0-1 | -1 units): Newcastle Moneyline +140

Draw no bet is the safer of the two. However, Newcastle have outscored Tottenham 10-1 in the last two matches at St James Park.

10) Southampton (0-1 | -1 units): Kyle Walker-Peters 2+ Shots (+300)

Walker-Peters has hit in both matches this season. Even in a game where Southampton only took five shots, he had three.

11) Chelsea (0-1 | -1 units): Cole Palmer to Assist a Goal (+240)

· Three assists in the last match. Palmer, in the 10 with a lot of targets, should rack up assists against weaker teams all season.

12) Liverpool (0-1 | -1 units): Liverpool Moneyline (-118)

I certainly am down to fade Manchester United. Liverpool under Arne Slot look like a dangerous side. Defensively stout and attacking strongly.

13) Tottenham (1-0 | +0.87 units): Tottenham Over 5.5 Corners (-150)

12 and 13 corners in their first two matches; it’s a number I am comfortable playing. I have Newcastle winning this match, so Tottenham might have to press late in the match to get back into the game.

14) Ipswich Town (0-1 | -1 units): Both Teams to Score (-155)

Let’s talk about a gross price here. However, they scored against league giants Manchester City. One shot and one goal. Great showing from them. They find the back of the net in front of their home fans.

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays beginning at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

15) Fulham (1-0 | +0.8 units): Fulham Draw No Bet (-140)

Personally, this might be the best bet you could take if odds weren’t a factor. However, at -140, it’s hard to trust anyone on the road. Ipswich will struggle to find wins this season; Fulham might offer too much for them to handle.

16) Everton (0-1 | -1 units): Over 2.5 Goals (-112)

Will Everton ever score? This might be their best chance of the season. They are slow defensively, and the midfield is not playing to a high enough level to keep Bournemouth out.

17) Bournemouth (0-1 | -1 units): Evanilson 2+ Shots in the 1st Half

Evanilson hit this number in the last match. Everton could concede a few shots early in this match. I’m down on Everton; they may get embarrassed at home.

18) Brighton (1-0 | +0.81 units): Brighton Team Total Under 0.5 (+132)

Brighton failed to score in both matches against Arsenal. The Gunners have not conceded in two matches to start the season, either.

19) Manchester United (0-1 | -1 units): Casimero 2+ Shots (+150)

I’m not too fond of anything in this match that is pro-United. Casimero has been ultra-aggressive to start the season. United will likely struggle to get in good scoring positions, and most of the shots will come from distance.

20) Leicester City (0-1 | -1 units): Leicester City Under 0.5 Goals (+180)