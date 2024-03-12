Premier League Power Rankings - Week 28 of the 2023-24 season

The Premier League season has 10 games to go and things are getting very serious up and down the table.

Momentum and good form at this time of the season mean absolutely everything.

Liverpool and Manchester City drawing in a pulsating clash means Arsenal sit top of the table as a brilliant title race is taking center stage.

Tottenham took a huge step towards Champions League qualification with their big win at fellow top four hopefuls Aston Villa. Manchester United are lurking for a top five finish with Chelsea, Wolves and Brighton also pushing for European qualification.

At the bottom the situation looks desperate for Burnley and Sheffield United who both coughed up big leads as they inch closer towards relegation. Luton are still scrapping away with Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Everton in real danger of being dragged into the drop zone. It is chaos.

Below you will find out Premier League Power Rankings based on the current form of all 20 clubs.

Premier League Power Rankings - Week 28

The strugglers

20. Sheffield United - Even

19. Burnley - Even

18. Nottingham Forest - Down 1

17. Everton - Down 1

16. Luton Town - Up 2

Both Sheffield United and Burnley were 2-0 up away from home but blew it late on to draw and that about sums up their season. Both continue to make silly defensive mistakes and just can’t make the most of opportunities which present themselves. Nottingham Forest feel hard done by after some big decisions went against them in their loss at Brighton. Forest didn’t create much in attack, which has been a reoccurring theme and is worrying heading into a huge few weeks on and off the pitch. Everton played well and created plenty of chances at Manchester United but didn’t take them and were punished (sound familiar, Toffees fans?) as Sean Dyche admitted he sounds like a broken record. 11 games without a win says it all for Everton as they’re undoing all of their good work earlier in the season. Luton are hanging in there and after a poor first half at Crystal Palace the injury-hit Hatters roared back in the second half to snatch a point in the 96th minute and set themselves up for a season-defining week with games against Bournemouth and Forest. Luton never quit.

The scrappers

15. Crystal Palace - Even

14. Brentford - Down 1

13. Bournemouth - Down 1

12. Brighton - Up 2

11. Newcastle United - Down 1

Crystal Palace had plenty of chances against Luton to secure that win and Oliver Glasner won’t be too disappointed with what he’s seeing as Mateta, Ayew and Eze are linking up well in attack and the 3-4-3 system is working well. Brentford scrapped so hard at Arsenal but lost late on and Thomas Frank’s side have a nasty habit of making errors at key moments in games as they slip towards the bottom three. Mid-table Bournemouth haven’t won in nine but fought back valiantly to grab a point at home against Sheffield United and Iraola has so many attacking options to call on off the bench. Brighton started well against Forest and got the win they needed but Roberto De Zerbi’s side struggled in the second half as their inconsistency within games continue to show. Newcastle’s defensive woes continued in their defeat at Chelsea and it seems like Eddie Howe’s side just want this season to end.

The promising bunch

10. West Ham United - Down 2

9. Fulham - Down 2

8. Chelsea - Up 3

7. Manchester United - Up 2

6. Aston Villa - Down 2

The Hammers fought back to draw at home against Burnley as David Moyes has now perhaps realized it is time to go for it from the start and use Michail Antonio more. Fulham were undone at Wolves despite a strong first half where they missed chances, while Chelsea buried their opportunities against Newcastle as they continue to push for seventh place. Pochettino has a settled midfield and attack and because of that things are starting to click in the final third. Manchester United gave up chances galore against Everton as they reverted to counter-attacking tactics but it worked as Garnacho was a constant threat and United could have scored more. Aston Villa were pretty woeful against Tottenham as they tried to sit back and counter and it went horribly wrong as injuries are piling up and they missed big chances.

The leading lights

5. Wolves - Up 1

4. Tottenham Hotspur - Up 1

3. Arsenal - Down 2

2. Manchester City - Even

1. Liverpool - Up 2

Gary O’Neil is doing a wonderful job at Wolves and even with attacking injuries piling up they found a way to beat Fulham and they’ve now won four of their last six to surge into our top five. Tottenham were excellent against Villa as they set the tempo early and were clinical on the counter in the second half to secure a huge win in their season. Ange Postecoglou’s midfield is back to its best but Micky van de Ven going down with an injury could be costly in their pursuit of a top four finish. Arsenal beat Brentford but it wasn’t their best flowing display and Mikel Arteta’s side are top of the table but have a really tough schedule remaining and a few cracks have started to show defensively so that’s why they move down in our rankings. Manchester City remain in second in the rankings after their draw at Liverpool which saw them dominate the first half but then hang on for dear life in the second half to grab a point as they haven’t been as clinical in the final third in recent weeks. Liverpool were excellent against City in the second half and considering all of their injuries the fact they are only behind leaders Arsenal on goal difference is remarkable. With Salah now back too, Liverpool will get a huge boost for Klopp’s final 10 Premier League games in charge and the energy and pressing they showed against City in the second half is why they have surged to the top of our rankings.