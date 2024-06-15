Italy vs Albania’s crazy start embraces chaos at EURO 2024

Reigning EURO champion Italy took a minute to get started in their repeat bid, and that’s all Albania needed at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund on Saturday.

The madness was far from done.

Nedim Bajrami, coincidentally a Serie A striker for Sassuolo, capitalized on Italian miscommunication after just 23 second of Albania’s first EURO game of the 2024 tourney in Germany, belting the ball near post into the upper 90 for a 1-0 Kuqezinjtë lead.

The Azzurri were not bothered, however, scoring twice in a five-minutes span to give the game three goals in just 16 minutes of play.

Inter Milan back Alessandro Bastoni thumped in Lorenzo Pellegrini’s corner in the 11th minute, and that’s when the real fireworks took place.

Another Inter man, Nicolo Barella, walked onto a loose ball and scored an aesthetically-pleasing marvel of a goal, swerving an inside-out shot past Brentford backstop Thomas Strakosha.

Albania take stunning lead after 23 seconds — Italy 0-1 Albania (1st minute)

Nico Barella goal video — Italy 2-1 Albania (18th minute)