NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 - Practice
NASCAR Cup starting lineup at Iowa Speedway: Kyle Larson wins pole
2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix
When and how do athletes qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics? Key dates for U.S. Olympic Team Trials
U.S. Open - Preview Day Two
U.S. Open prize money: How the $21.5 million purse will be paid out at Pinehurst No. 2

Top Clips

nbc_nas_iowaq_240615.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Iowa
nbc_nas_larsonintv_240615.jpg
Larson wins pole for inaugural Iowa Cup race
oly24_sww400f_trials_ledeckyheat_240615.jpg
Ledecky makes it look easy in 400m free heat

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 - Practice
NASCAR Cup starting lineup at Iowa Speedway: Kyle Larson wins pole
2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix
When and how do athletes qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics? Key dates for U.S. Olympic Team Trials
U.S. Open - Preview Day Two
U.S. Open prize money: How the $21.5 million purse will be paid out at Pinehurst No. 2

Top Clips

nbc_nas_iowaq_240615.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Iowa
nbc_nas_larsonintv_240615.jpg
Larson wins pole for inaugural Iowa Cup race
oly24_sww400f_trials_ledeckyheat_240615.jpg
Ledecky makes it look easy in 400m free heat

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Italy vs Albania’s crazy start embraces chaos at EURO 2024

  
Published June 15, 2024 03:34 PM

Reigning EURO champion Italy took a minute to get started in their repeat bid, and that’s all Albania needed at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund on Saturday.

The madness was far from done.

Nedim Bajrami, coincidentally a Serie A striker for Sassuolo, capitalized on Italian miscommunication after just 23 second of Albania’s first EURO game of the 2024 tourney in Germany, belting the ball near post into the upper 90 for a 1-0 Kuqezinjtë lead.

[ MORE: Schedule for EURO 2024 | Spain impress vs Croatia ]

The Azzurri were not bothered, however, scoring twice in a five-minutes span to give the game three goals in just 16 minutes of play.

Inter Milan back Alessandro Bastoni thumped in Lorenzo Pellegrini’s corner in the 11th minute, and that’s when the real fireworks took place.

Another Inter man, Nicolo Barella, walked onto a loose ball and scored an aesthetically-pleasing marvel of a goal, swerving an inside-out shot past Brentford backstop Thomas Strakosha.

Albania take stunning lead after 23 seconds — Italy 0-1 Albania (1st minute)

Nico Barella goal video — Italy 2-1 Albania (18th minute)