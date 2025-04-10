How to watch Brighton vs Leicester live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

European hopefuls Brighton host relegation haunted Leicester on Saturday and the Seagulls are the heavy favorites.

WATCH – Brighton v Leicester

Fabian Hurzeler’s side are still in the hunt for a Champions League spot but Europa League qualification seems more likely. They lost 2-1 at bitter rivals Crystal Palace last weekend and that continued a run of three-straight defeats in a week in all competitions as they lost ground in the European hunt. Still, given all of their injury issues it has still be a very solid season for the Seagulls.

The same cannot be said for Leicester who were beaten 3-0 at home by Newcastle on Monday and set an unwanted record of becoming the first team in the history of the football league to lose eight games in a row at home without scoring a goal. Ruud van Nistelrooy has picked up seven points from 18 games in charge and Leicester are 15 points from safety with seven games to go as a run of 15 defeats from their last 16 games has been utterly woeful. They are destined for relegation straight back to the Championship.

How to watch Brighton vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (April 12)

Venue: Amex Stadium — Falmer

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Brighton team news, focus

The Seagulls will likely go with Joao Pedro, Minteh and Mitoma in attack and they do create so many chances each game but have to be a bit more clinical. If they score early the confidence will start flowing.

OUT: Jan Paul van Hecke (suspension), Joel Veltman (ankle), Adam Webster (thigh), Tariq Lamptey (ankle), Igor Julio (hamstring), Jason Steele (shoulder), James Milner (thigh), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Georginio Rutter (ankle)

Leicester team news, focus

At this point Leicester are just trying to get to the end of the season without embarrassing themselves and will sit back, defend deep and try to unleash Daka, Vardy, El Khannouss and Mavididi on the counter.

OUT: Facundo Buonanotte (loan - unable to face parent club), Harry Winks (internal discipline), Abdul Fatawu (knee - out for season)

Brighton vs Leicester prediction

This is going to be a pretty straightforward home win with Brighton’s trickery and intensity out wide too much for Leicester to handle. Brighton 3-0 Leicester.