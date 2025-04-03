How to watch Crystal Palace vs Brighton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Crystal Palace host bitter rivals Brighton in the M23 derby at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

WATCH – Crystal Palace v Brighton

The Eagles are flying high, as they reached the FA Cup semifinals at the weekend where they will face Aston Villa at Wembley. However, Oliver Glasner’s side were a tad lucky to grab a point at bottom club Southampton on Wednesday through Matheus Franca’s 92nd-minute equalizer. They were struggling with a hangover from their FA Cup quarterfinal win at Fulham but still looked dangerous through Mateta, Eze and Sarr in attack.

Brighton lost 3-0 at home to Aston Villa on Wednesday as Fabian Hurzeler’s side dominated the game but couldn’t finish and Villa were ruthless. That defeat impacts their Champions League aspirations but the Seagulls are still in the hunt for European qualification. A win in this derby (they lost at home to Palace back in December) would be a nice boost after losing to Nottingham Forest on penalty kicks in the FA Cup quarterfinals last weekend.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (April 5)

Venue: Selhurst Park — London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Crystal Palace team news, focus

The Eagles have a very settled lineup and in attack Mateta, Eze and Sarr will lead the way. But they do have very useful options off the bench as Nketiah, Kamada, Chilwell and Franca made a big difference when they came on in midweek.

OUT: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Joel Ward (calf)

Brighton team news, focus

The injuries continue to mount up for Brighton with eight players out as Rutter and Webster are the latest key players to go down. There’s still plenty of quality in this Brighton side but Mitoma and Joao Pedro looked a little jaded against Villa in midweek. Welbeck, Minteh and O’Riley could all come in to start.

OUT: Joel Veltman (ankle), Adam Webster (thigh), Tariq Lamptey (ankle), Igor Julio (hamstring), Jason Steele (shoulder), James Milner (thigh), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Georginio Rutter (ankle)

Crystal Palace vs Brighton prediction

It feels like Palace will edge this one. They are balanced and well organized and Eze and Mateta hold the key and are both full of confidence. Crystal Palace 2-1 Brighton.