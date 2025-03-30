How to watch Southampton vs Crystal Palace live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Southampton are running out of time to generate even a modicum of hope for a great escape as Crystal Palace visit St. Mary’s on Wednesday.

Saints’ nine points are a whopping 17 back of 17th-place Wolves with just 27 points available the rest of the way beginning with this visit from the Eagles.

Palace is flying, too, winners of three-straight in the Premier League and fresh off a defeat of Fulham to seal a trip to Wembley Stadium for an FA Cup semifinal meeting with Aston Villa.

That may not be Palace’s only route to Europe if they stay hot, too. Oliver Glasner’s men know it’s a long shot, but their 39 points have them in 12th place and eight points off seventh with nine matches to go this season.

How to watch Southampton vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:45pm ET Wednesday

Venue: St. Mary’s Stadium — Southampton

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Southampton team news, focus

OUT: Will Smallbone (groin), James Bree (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Taylor Hardwood-Bellis (thigh), Jan Bednarek (concussion), Ross Stewart (fitness), Juan Larios (fitness)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Joel Ward (calf), Will Hughes (suspension)

Southampton vs Crystal Palace prediction

Saints will be fresher and at home, though this isn’t a long haul from Selhurst Park to St. Mary’s. Palace have decent depth in attack and that may be all they need to send Southampton to another defeat and nearer their likely place in the Championship. Southampton 1-3 Crystal Palace.